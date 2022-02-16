National camps resume ahead of the Asian Youth and Junior Championships

India's 98 youth and junior boxers are currently training at the national coaching camp in Rohtak and Bhopal for the upcoming ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships, scheduled to take place in Amman, Jordan from February 27 to March 15.

The national camps for all four categories, youth men and women as well as junior boys and girls, are being conducted from February 8 to 28, and the boxers will be accompanied by the members of coaching and support staff.

After the resumption of training of elite boxers, the Boxing Federation of India ensured its junior and youth boxers also get much-needed practice before the prestigious continental event.

Suraj, Munita picked as AFI announces team for World Race Walking Championships

The national camp for junior girls and boys as well as for youth women is taking place at SAI National Centre of Excellence in Rohtak. The junior camp consists of 25 and 24 boxers respectively, in the girls and boys categories. While in the youth women camp, 24 boxers have been participating.

For the youth men camp 25 selected boxers are training at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Bhopal.

During the last edition of the ASBC Asian Youth and Junior Boxing championships held in 2021, the Indian contingent concluded their campaign with 39 medals including, 14 gold.