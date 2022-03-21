Nikhat Zareen visits Suchitra Academy in Hyderabad

For the champion boxer, Nikhat Zareen, it was like a “homecoming’ when she visited Suchitra Academy here on Monday morning.

The 25-year-old boxer, who made it to the World Championship this May and for the Asian Games to be held later this year, interacted with her fitness trainers Shiva and Kiran who she said helped her a lot.

“During the lockdown and before the Nationals, I had strength conditioning training here for two weeks. It was really helpful as the two trainers guided me in the right manner to make me fitter and ready for the challenges,” Nikhat informed Sportstar.

“There is a lot of positive energy at the Academy and the way an athlete is received is something really special. Pradeep Sir (Pradeep Raju head coach of the Suchitra Academy where double Olympics medallist P.V. Sindhu trains regularly) always supported me,” she said.

“The personal attention of the trainers is something which I cherish. They keep suggesting minor adjustments in my training which are helpful,” she said.

“Right now, the focus will be on the World championship where I want to win a medal. I will be joining the Indian camp in Delhi from tomorrow,” Nikhat said.

“The emphasis will be on training with different kinds of boxers in the camp to be ready to take on any opponent more confidently,” she said.

“I was desperately looking for this three-day camp in Hyderabad to be with my family members and friends before the hectic season begins,” she said.

Pradeep Raju said they were glad to be associated with such a “gifted athlete’. “We are sure Nikhat is a medal prospect in both the Worlds and the Asian Games given her commitment to not just improving boxing skills but to maintaining fitness levels too,” he said.