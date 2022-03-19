Mirabai Chanu wins Sportstar of the Year (Female) Award at Sportstar Aces 2022

Mirabai Chanu was adjudged the Sportstar of the Year (Female) at the 2022 Sportstar Aces Awards at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Mumbai on Saturday.

Mirabai won India's first medal at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after clinching silver in the women's 49 kg event. This is India's first silver in weightlifting at the Olympics. Mirabai lifted a total of 202 kg.

India's only previous medal in weightlifting was won by Karnam Malleswari, a bronze at the 2000 Sydney Olympics. Mirabai, a former world champion, has now won medals at the Asian Championships, the Commonwealth Games, the World Championships and the Olympics.

Mirabai's first major breakthrough came when she won silver in the 48kg category at the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

Legendary India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar, former India hockey captain M. M. Somaya, chess great Viswanathan Anand, former India football skipper Bhaichung Bhutia and Olympians Anjali Bhagwat and Aparna Popat are the members of the Sportstar Aces 2022 jury.