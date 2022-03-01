Statsman: Rohit Sharma tops against Windies

585 Rohit Sharma's run-aggregate against the West Indies in T20I cricket. This is now the most runs scored against the Caribbean side in this format. His teammate Virat Kohli is second in this list. In the series against the West Indies, they both surpassed the previous record tally of 570 runs held by Pakistani Babar Azam.

Highest run-aggregates against the West Indies in T20 cricket

Runs Batsman For Mts Inns Ave 100/50 HS 585 Rohit Sharma India 18 18 39.00 1/4 111* 570 Virat Kohli India 14 13 57.00 0/6 94* 540 Babar Azam Pakistan 17 14 49.09 0/5 97* 423 Alex Hales England 13 13 35.25 0/3 99 400 David Warner Australia 10 10 44.44 0/4 89*

Note: The unbeaten knock of 52 in the second match in Kolkata on February 18, 2022 was Kohli's sixth fifty-plus score against the West Indies. This is now the most by any batter against this opponent. Previously, Babar Azam had registered five fifties, while Rohit Sharma had one century and four fifties.

READ: Shreyas Iyer and India's No.3 puzzle in T20Is

4 The number of batters who have dominated in the “leading run-getter in T20I cricket” category in men's cricket since 2009. This list elite group includes two New Zealanders and two Indians. Ever since Kiwi Brendon McCullum became T20I cricket’s leading run-getter on February 15, 2009 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he has managed to hold on to this record for a record nine years and one day, until former teammate Martin Guptill surpassed his record tally of 2140 runs in Auckland on February 16, 2018. With McCullum’s retirement from this format in June 2015, the record has been frequently changing hands among Guptill and Indians Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In the first match of the series against Sri Lanka in Lucknow Rohit Sharma once again became T20I cricket’s leading run-getter by going ahead of Martin Guptill’s 3299 runs. Following these two is Virat Kohli with 3296 runs. Before McCullum only five other batters have held the record from Feb 2005 to Feb 2009.

Batters in men’s cricket who were the leading run-getters in T20 international cricket

Runs Batter For Against Venue Date Record held for Final T20I tally 7 Michael Clarke Aus NZ Auckland Feb 17, 2005 5 mins 488 32 Andrew Symonds Aus NZ Auckland Feb 17, 2005 40 mins 337 98 Ricky Ponting Aus NZ Auckland Feb 17, 2005 1y, 7days 401 172 Graeme Smith SA Aus Johannesburg Feb 24, 2006 2y, 7m, 17 days 982 375 Misbah-ul-Haq Pak SL King City Oct 11, 2008 4m, 4 days 788 457 Brendon McCullum NZ Aus Sydney Feb 15, 2009 9y, 1 day 2140 2188 Martin Guptill NZ Aus Auckland Feb 16, 2018 11m, 23 days 2288 Rohit Sharma Ind NZ Auckland Feb 8, 2019 7m, 10 days 2441 Virat Kohli Ind SA Mohali Sep 18, 2019 4 days 2443 Rohit Sharma Ind SA Bengaluru Sep 22, 2019 15 mins 2450 Virat Kohli Ind SA Bengaluru Sep 22, 2019 1m, 12 days 2452 Rohit Sharma Ind Ban Delhi Nov 3, 2019 1m, 6 days 2563 Virat Kohli Ind WI Thiruvananthapuram Dec 8, 2019 3 days 2633 Rohit Sharma Ind WI Mumbai WS Dec 11, 2019 27 days 2663 Virat Kohli Ind SL Indore Jan 7, 2020 1y, 10m, 12 days +3296 3248 Martin Guptill NZ Ind Ranchi Nov 19, 2021 3m, 5 days +3299 3307 Rohit Sharma Ind SL Lucknow Feb 24, 2022 3* days +3313

+ Three of the leading run-getters in T20I cricket

Note:

** On Dec 8, 2019 (vs WI in Thiruvananthapuram) Rohit (2562) went ahead of Kohli’s tally of 2544 runs before the former went ahead by one run (2563) in the same match.

** Then, in the next match (vs WI in Mumbai WS) on Dec 11, 2019, Rohit again went ahead with 2633 runs. However, Kohli equalled Rohit’s tally of 2633.

READ: Rohit Sharma goes past Martin Guptill to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

89 The number of runs made by Ishan Kishan against Sri Lanka in the Lucknow T20I on Feb 24, 2022. This was Kishan's highest score in international career. This is now the highest by an Indian wicket-keeper in this format. He bettered the previous score of 65 by Rishabh Pant against the West Indies at Providence on Aug 6, 2019.

Highest individual scores by Indian wicket-keepers in T20I cricket

Runs Wicket-keeper Agst Venue Date Result 89 Ishan Kishan SL Lucknow Feb 24, 2022 W 65* Rishabh Pant WI Providence Aug 6, 2019 W 57* K. L. Rahul NZ Auckland Jan 26, 2020 W 56 M. S. Dhoni Eng Bangalore Feb 1, 2017 W 56 K. L. Rahul NZ Auckland Jan 24, 2020 W

Highest scores by Indian wicket-keepers in each international format

Format Runs Wicket-keeper Agst Venue Date Result Tests 224 M. S. Dhoni Aus Chennai Feb 25, 2013 Won ODIs 183* M. S. Dhoni SL Jaipur Oct 31, 2005 Won T20Is 89 Ishan Kishan SL Lucknow Feb 24, 2022 Won

4 The number of fielders to claim fifty or more catches in T20 international cricket. Rohit Sharma, in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala, became the latest to achieve this.

Most catches by fieldsmen in T20Is

Cts Fielder For Matches 50th catch as fielder 69 David Miller SA/World XI 95 In Bengaluru vs India on Sept 22, 2019 in his 71stmatch 64 Martin Guptill NZ 112 in Hamilton vs Pakistan on Dec 20, 2020 in his 93rd match 50 Shoaib Malik Pak/ICC 124 in Centurion vs South Africa on Feb 6, 2019 in his 111th match 50 Rohit Sharma Ind 124 in Dharamsala vs Sri Lanka on Feb 26, 2022 in his 124th match

7 India's consecutive T20I bilateral series victories at home. Since defeating Bangladesh 2-1 in November 2019, India has won the series against six more sides. This is now the second-best performance by a home side, just one short of Australia's record tally of eight home series wins from January 2006 to February 2010. Before the start of this home series winning sequence since November 2019, India, in September 2019, had drawn the three-match series one-all against South Africa (with the deciding final match in Dharamsala being washed out) and before the South African series, India had lost to Australia 0-2 (with one match in Guwahati washed out). This means India has not lost its last eight T20I series at home.

India's last seven consecutive bilateral T20I series victories at home

# Month, year Opponent Series result 1. Nov 2019 Bangladesh 2-1 (3) 2. Dec 2019 West Indies 2-1 (3) 3. Jan 2020 Sri Lanka 2-0 (3) 4. Mar 2021 England 3-2 (5) 5. Nov 2021 New Zealand 3-0 (3) 6. Feb 2022 West Indies 3-0 (3) 7. Feb 2022 Sri Lanka 3-0 (3)

Note: It is indeed unique for any international side to register three series clean-sweeps in the same season.

Most consecutive bilateral T20I series victories at home

8 Australia Jan 2006 Feb 2010 7+ India Nov 2019 to date (Feb 2022) 4 England Sep 2014 Jul 2016 4 New Zealand Jan 2014 Jan 2017 4* New Zealand Nov 2020 to date (Apr 2021)

Note: During Australia's eight series winning streak (from 2006 to 2010) they had played six single-match series and two-double match series, which means none of these was a three or more match series.

3 The number of T20I sides to win 12 consecutive T20I matches. India, in the final match, in Dharamsala became the latest to achieve this unique record.

Most consecutive outright T20I victories

Wins Team From To 12 Afghanistan Feb 2018 Sep 2019 12 Romania Oct 2020 +Sep 2021 12 India Nov 2021 +Feb 2022 11 Afghanistan Mar 2016 Mar 2017 11 Uganda Sep 2021 Oct 2021 9 Pakistan Jul 2018 Nov 2018

+ consecutive victories in progress

8 The number of occasions India has managed to win all its matches in a three-or-more match T20I series. India, this season, has managed to do this against three international sides — New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka.

India winning every match in a T20I bilateral series

Series result Opponent Venue Season 5-0 New Zealand NZ 2019/20 3-0 Australia Aus 2015/16 3-0 Sri Lanka Ind 2017/18 3-0 West Indies Ind 2018/19 3-0 West Indies US/WI 2019 3-0 New Zealand Ind 2021/22 3-0 West Indies Ind 2021/22 3-0 Sri Lanka Ind 2021/22

All records are correct and updated until Feb 27, 2022