Statsman: Rohit Sharma tops against Windies

Rohit Sharma tops the chart for scoring most number of runs against the West Indies in T20I cricket

Mohandas Menon
01 March, 2022 16:39 IST

India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a fluent 40 in the first T20I against West Indies.   -  SPORTZPICS

585  Rohit Sharma's run-aggregate against the West Indies in T20I cricket. This is now the most runs scored against the Caribbean side in this format. His teammate Virat Kohli is second in this list. In the series against the West Indies, they both surpassed the previous record tally of 570 runs held by Pakistani Babar Azam. 

Highest run-aggregates against the West Indies in T20 cricket

RunsBatsmanForMtsInnsAve100/50HS
585Rohit SharmaIndia181839.001/4111*
570Virat KohliIndia141357.000/694*
540Babar AzamPakistan171449.090/597*
423Alex HalesEngland131335.250/399
400David WarnerAustralia101044.440/489*

Note: The unbeaten knock of 52 in the second match in Kolkata on February 18, 2022 was Kohli's sixth fifty-plus score against the West Indies. This is now the most by any batter against this opponent. Previously, Babar Azam had registered five fifties, while Rohit Sharma had one century and four fifties.

READ: Shreyas Iyer and India's No.3 puzzle in T20Is

4               The number of batters who have dominated in the “leading run-getter in T20I cricket” category in men's cricket since 2009. This list elite group includes two New Zealanders and two Indians. Ever since Kiwi Brendon McCullum became T20I cricket’s leading run-getter on February 15, 2009 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he has managed to hold on to this record for a record nine years and one day, until former teammate Martin Guptill surpassed his record tally of 2140 runs in Auckland on February 16, 2018. With McCullum’s retirement from this format in June 2015, the record has been frequently changing hands among Guptill and Indians Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In the first match of the series against Sri Lanka in Lucknow Rohit Sharma once again became T20I cricket’s leading run-getter by going ahead of Martin Guptill’s 3299 runs. Following these two is Virat Kohli with 3296 runs. Before McCullum only five other batters have held the record from Feb 2005 to Feb 2009.

Batters in men’s cricket who were the leading run-getters in T20 international cricket

            

RunsBatterForAgainstVenueDateRecord held forFinal T20I tally
7Michael ClarkeAusNZAucklandFeb 17, 20055 mins488
32Andrew SymondsAusNZAucklandFeb 17, 200540 mins337
98Ricky PontingAusNZAucklandFeb 17, 20051y, 7days401
172Graeme SmithSAAusJohannesburgFeb 24, 20062y, 7m, 17 days982
375Misbah-ul-HaqPakSLKing CityOct 11, 20084m, 4 days788
457Brendon McCullumNZAusSydneyFeb 15, 20099y, 1 day2140
2188Martin GuptillNZAusAucklandFeb 16, 201811m, 23 days 
2288Rohit SharmaIndNZAucklandFeb 8, 20197m, 10 days 
2441Virat KohliIndSAMohaliSep 18, 20194 days 
2443Rohit SharmaIndSABengaluruSep 22, 201915 mins 
2450Virat KohliIndSABengaluruSep 22, 20191m, 12 days 
2452Rohit SharmaIndBanDelhiNov 3, 20191m, 6 days 
2563Virat KohliIndWIThiruvananthapuramDec 8, 20193 days 
2633Rohit SharmaIndWIMumbai WSDec 11, 201927 days 
2663Virat KohliIndSLIndoreJan 7, 20201y, 10m, 12 days+3296
3248Martin GuptillNZIndRanchiNov 19, 20213m, 5 days+3299
3307Rohit SharmaIndSLLucknowFeb 24, 20223* days+3313

+ Three of the leading run-getters in T20I cricket  

Note:

** On Dec 8, 2019 (vs WI in Thiruvananthapuram) Rohit (2562) went ahead of Kohli’s tally of 2544 runs before the former went ahead by one run (2563) in the same match.

** Then, in the next match (vs WI in Mumbai WS) on Dec 11, 2019, Rohit again went ahead with 2633 runs. However, Kohli equalled Rohit’s tally of 2633.

READ: Rohit Sharma goes past Martin Guptill to become leading run-scorer in T20Is

89           The number of runs made by Ishan Kishan against Sri Lanka in the Lucknow T20I on Feb 24, 2022. This was Kishan's highest score in international career. This is now the highest by an Indian wicket-keeper in this format. He bettered the previous score of 65 by Rishabh Pant against the West Indies at Providence on Aug 6, 2019.

Highest individual scores by Indian wicket-keepers in T20I cricket

RunsWicket-keeperAgstVenueDateResult
89Ishan KishanSLLucknowFeb 24, 2022W
65*Rishabh PantWIProvidence Aug 6, 2019W
57*K. L. RahulNZAucklandJan 26, 2020W
56M. S. DhoniEngBangalore Feb 1, 2017W
56K. L. RahulNZAucklandJan 24, 2020W

 

Highest scores by Indian wicket-keepers in each international format

FormatRunsWicket-keeperAgstVenueDateResult
Tests224M. S. DhoniAusChennaiFeb 25,  2013Won
ODIs183*M. S. DhoniSLJaipurOct 31,  2005Won
T20Is89Ishan KishanSLLucknowFeb 24,  2022Won

 

4            The number of fielders to claim fifty or more catches in T20 international cricket. Rohit Sharma, in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala, became the latest to achieve this.

Most catches by fieldsmen in T20Is

CtsFielderFor Matches 50th catch as fielder
69David MillerSA/World XI95In Bengaluru vs India on Sept 22, 2019 in his 71stmatch
64Martin GuptillNZ112in Hamilton vs Pakistan on Dec 20, 2020 in his 93rd match
50Shoaib MalikPak/ICC124in Centurion vs South Africa on Feb 6, 2019 in his 111th match
50Rohit SharmaInd124in Dharamsala vs Sri Lanka on Feb 26, 2022 in his 124th match

 

7        India's consecutive T20I bilateral series victories at home. Since defeating Bangladesh 2-1 in November 2019, India has won the series against six more sides. This is now the second-best performance by a home side, just one short of Australia's record tally of eight home series wins from January 2006 to February 2010.  Before the start of this home series winning sequence since November 2019, India, in September 2019, had drawn the three-match series one-all against South Africa (with the deciding final match in Dharamsala being washed out) and before the South African series, India had lost to Australia 0-2 (with one match in Guwahati washed out). This means India has not lost its last eight T20I series at home.

India's last seven consecutive bilateral T20I series victories at home

#Month, yearOpponentSeries result
1.Nov 2019Bangladesh   2-1 (3)
2.Dec 2019West Indies2-1 (3)
3.Jan 2020Sri Lanka    2-0 (3)
4.Mar 2021England      3-2 (5)
5.Nov 2021New Zealand3-0 (3)
6.Feb 2022West Indies3-0 (3)
7.Feb 2022Sri Lanka3-0 (3)

Note: It is indeed unique for any international side to register three series clean-sweeps in the same season.                  

 

Most consecutive bilateral T20I series victories at home

8AustraliaJan 2006Feb 2010
7+India      Nov 2019to date (Feb 2022)
4England    Sep 2014Jul 2016
4New ZealandJan 2014Jan 2017
4*New ZealandNov 2020to date (Apr 2021)

Note: During Australia's eight series winning streak (from 2006 to 2010) they had played six single-match series and two-double match series, which means none of these was a three or more match series.

 

3      The number of T20I sides to win 12 consecutive T20I matches. India, in the final match, in Dharamsala became the latest to achieve this unique record.

Most consecutive outright T20I victories

WinsTeamFromTo
12AfghanistanFeb 2018Sep 2019
12Romania    Oct 2020+Sep 2021
12India      Nov 2021+Feb 2022
11AfghanistanMar 2016Mar 2017
11Uganda     Sep 2021Oct 2021
 9Pakistan   Jul 2018Nov 2018

+ consecutive victories in progress

 

8      The number of occasions India has managed to win all its matches in a three-or-more match T20I series. India, this season, has managed to do this against three international sides — New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. 

India winning every match in a T20I bilateral series

Series resultOpponentVenueSeason
5-0New ZealandNZ2019/20
3-0AustraliaAus2015/16
3-0Sri LankaInd2017/18
3-0West IndiesInd2018/19
3-0West IndiesUS/WI2019
3-0New ZealandInd2021/22
3-0West IndiesInd2021/22
3-0Sri LankaInd2021/22

 

All records are correct and updated until Feb 27, 2022

