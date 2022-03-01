Home Statsman Statsman: Rohit Sharma tops against Windies Rohit Sharma tops the chart for scoring most number of runs against the West Indies in T20I cricket Mohandas Menon 01 March, 2022 16:39 IST India skipper Rohit Sharma smashed a fluent 40 in the first T20I against West Indies. - SPORTZPICS Mohandas Menon 01 March, 2022 16:39 IST 585 Rohit Sharma's run-aggregate against the West Indies in T20I cricket. This is now the most runs scored against the Caribbean side in this format. His teammate Virat Kohli is second in this list. In the series against the West Indies, they both surpassed the previous record tally of 570 runs held by Pakistani Babar Azam. Highest run-aggregates against the West Indies in T20 cricketRunsBatsmanForMtsInnsAve100/50HS585Rohit SharmaIndia181839.001/4111*570Virat KohliIndia141357.000/694*540Babar AzamPakistan171449.090/597*423Alex HalesEngland131335.250/399400David WarnerAustralia101044.440/489*Note: The unbeaten knock of 52 in the second match in Kolkata on February 18, 2022 was Kohli's sixth fifty-plus score against the West Indies. This is now the most by any batter against this opponent. Previously, Babar Azam had registered five fifties, while Rohit Sharma had one century and four fifties.READ: Shreyas Iyer and India's No.3 puzzle in T20Is4 The number of batters who have dominated in the “leading run-getter in T20I cricket” category in men's cricket since 2009. This list elite group includes two New Zealanders and two Indians. Ever since Kiwi Brendon McCullum became T20I cricket’s leading run-getter on February 15, 2009 at the Sydney Cricket Ground, he has managed to hold on to this record for a record nine years and one day, until former teammate Martin Guptill surpassed his record tally of 2140 runs in Auckland on February 16, 2018. With McCullum’s retirement from this format in June 2015, the record has been frequently changing hands among Guptill and Indians Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. In the first match of the series against Sri Lanka in Lucknow Rohit Sharma once again became T20I cricket’s leading run-getter by going ahead of Martin Guptill’s 3299 runs. Following these two is Virat Kohli with 3296 runs. Before McCullum only five other batters have held the record from Feb 2005 to Feb 2009.Batters in men’s cricket who were the leading run-getters in T20 international cricket RunsBatterForAgainstVenueDateRecord held forFinal T20I tally7Michael ClarkeAusNZAucklandFeb 17, 20055 mins48832Andrew SymondsAusNZAucklandFeb 17, 200540 mins33798Ricky PontingAusNZAucklandFeb 17, 20051y, 7days401172Graeme SmithSAAusJohannesburgFeb 24, 20062y, 7m, 17 days982375Misbah-ul-HaqPakSLKing CityOct 11, 20084m, 4 days788457Brendon McCullumNZAusSydneyFeb 15, 20099y, 1 day21402188Martin GuptillNZAusAucklandFeb 16, 201811m, 23 days 2288Rohit SharmaIndNZAucklandFeb 8, 20197m, 10 days 2441Virat KohliIndSAMohaliSep 18, 20194 days 2443Rohit SharmaIndSABengaluruSep 22, 201915 mins 2450Virat KohliIndSABengaluruSep 22, 20191m, 12 days 2452Rohit SharmaIndBanDelhiNov 3, 20191m, 6 days 2563Virat KohliIndWIThiruvananthapuramDec 8, 20193 days 2633Rohit SharmaIndWIMumbai WSDec 11, 201927 days 2663Virat KohliIndSLIndoreJan 7, 20201y, 10m, 12 days+32963248Martin GuptillNZIndRanchiNov 19, 20213m, 5 days+32993307Rohit SharmaIndSLLucknowFeb 24, 20223* days+3313+ Three of the leading run-getters in T20I cricket Note:** On Dec 8, 2019 (vs WI in Thiruvananthapuram) Rohit (2562) went ahead of Kohli’s tally of 2544 runs before the former went ahead by one run (2563) in the same match.** Then, in the next match (vs WI in Mumbai WS) on Dec 11, 2019, Rohit again went ahead with 2633 runs. However, Kohli equalled Rohit’s tally of 2633.READ: Rohit Sharma goes past Martin Guptill to become leading run-scorer in T20Is89 The number of runs made by Ishan Kishan against Sri Lanka in the Lucknow T20I on Feb 24, 2022. This was Kishan's highest score in international career. This is now the highest by an Indian wicket-keeper in this format. He bettered the previous score of 65 by Rishabh Pant against the West Indies at Providence on Aug 6, 2019.Highest individual scores by Indian wicket-keepers in T20I cricketRunsWicket-keeperAgstVenueDateResult89Ishan KishanSLLucknowFeb 24, 2022W65*Rishabh PantWIProvidence Aug 6, 2019W57*K. L. RahulNZAucklandJan 26, 2020W56M. S. DhoniEngBangalore Feb 1, 2017W56K. L. RahulNZAucklandJan 24, 2020W Highest scores by Indian wicket-keepers in each international formatFormatRunsWicket-keeperAgstVenueDateResultTests224M. S. DhoniAusChennaiFeb 25, 2013WonODIs183*M. S. DhoniSLJaipurOct 31, 2005WonT20Is89Ishan KishanSLLucknowFeb 24, 2022Won 4 The number of fielders to claim fifty or more catches in T20 international cricket. Rohit Sharma, in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Dharamsala, became the latest to achieve this.Most catches by fieldsmen in T20IsCtsFielderFor Matches 50th catch as fielder69David MillerSA/World XI95In Bengaluru vs India on Sept 22, 2019 in his 71stmatch64Martin GuptillNZ112in Hamilton vs Pakistan on Dec 20, 2020 in his 93rd match50Shoaib MalikPak/ICC124in Centurion vs South Africa on Feb 6, 2019 in his 111th match50Rohit SharmaInd124in Dharamsala vs Sri Lanka on Feb 26, 2022 in his 124th match 7 India's consecutive T20I bilateral series victories at home. Since defeating Bangladesh 2-1 in November 2019, India has won the series against six more sides. This is now the second-best performance by a home side, just one short of Australia's record tally of eight home series wins from January 2006 to February 2010. Before the start of this home series winning sequence since November 2019, India, in September 2019, had drawn the three-match series one-all against South Africa (with the deciding final match in Dharamsala being washed out) and before the South African series, India had lost to Australia 0-2 (with one match in Guwahati washed out). This means India has not lost its last eight T20I series at home.India's last seven consecutive bilateral T20I series victories at home#Month, yearOpponentSeries result1.Nov 2019Bangladesh 2-1 (3)2.Dec 2019West Indies2-1 (3)3.Jan 2020Sri Lanka 2-0 (3)4.Mar 2021England 3-2 (5)5.Nov 2021New Zealand3-0 (3)6.Feb 2022West Indies3-0 (3)7.Feb 2022Sri Lanka3-0 (3)Note: It is indeed unique for any international side to register three series clean-sweeps in the same season. Most consecutive bilateral T20I series victories at home8AustraliaJan 2006Feb 20107+India Nov 2019to date (Feb 2022)4England Sep 2014Jul 20164New ZealandJan 2014Jan 20174*New ZealandNov 2020to date (Apr 2021)Note: During Australia's eight series winning streak (from 2006 to 2010) they had played six single-match series and two-double match series, which means none of these was a three or more match series. 3 The number of T20I sides to win 12 consecutive T20I matches. India, in the final match, in Dharamsala became the latest to achieve this unique record.Most consecutive outright T20I victoriesWinsTeamFromTo12AfghanistanFeb 2018Sep 201912Romania Oct 2020+Sep 202112India Nov 2021+Feb 202211AfghanistanMar 2016Mar 201711Uganda Sep 2021Oct 2021 9Pakistan Jul 2018Nov 2018+ consecutive victories in progress 8 The number of occasions India has managed to win all its matches in a three-or-more match T20I series. India, this season, has managed to do this against three international sides — New Zealand, West Indies and Sri Lanka. India winning every match in a T20I bilateral seriesSeries resultOpponentVenueSeason5-0New ZealandNZ2019/203-0AustraliaAus2015/163-0Sri LankaInd2017/183-0West IndiesInd2018/193-0West IndiesUS/WI20193-0New ZealandInd2021/223-0West IndiesInd2021/223-0Sri LankaInd2021/22 All records are correct and updated until Feb 27, 2022 Read more stories on Statsman.