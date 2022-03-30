Statsman: Rohit Sharma in elite list of Indian captains

5 The number of captains who led India in all three formats in international cricket. Rohit Sharma became the latest to join this elite list when he led India for the first time in Test cricket in Mohali.

Captains who led India in all three international formats

Captain Tests ODIs T20Is Total First match as captain Virender Sehwag 4 12 1 17 2006 M. S. Dhoni 60 200 72 332 2007 Virat Kohli 68 95 50 213 2013 Ajinkya Rahane 6 3 2 11 2015 Rohit Sharma 2 13 28 43 2017

4 The number of batters to have registered at least five scores in the 90s in their first 50 innings of their Test career. Rishabh Pant, playing in his 49th innings (and 29th Test match in Mohali) joined this rare group of batters who were unfortunate to be make five scores in the nineties before reaching their 50th Test innings of their career.

Test batters registering five scores in the 90s before playing their 50th Test innings

90s Batter For Inns Test Runs Ave 100s 50s Fifth 90 came in Made Test debut in 5 Clem Hill Aus 42 24 1889 47.22 4 12 Nov 1902 Jun 1896 5 Alvin Kallicharran WI 48 29 2341 53.20 7 14 Mar 1976 Apr 1972 5 Gordon Greenidge WI 46 24 2007 46.67 5 12 Feb 1980 Nov 1974 5 Rishabh Pant Ind 49 29 1831 40.69 4 8 Mar 2022 Aug 2018

Note: Both Hill and Kalliicharran had one unbeaten score in their first five scores in the nineties.

3 The number of Indian batters who have the distinction of registering a score of 150+ while batting at number seven or lower. Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka is now the highest by an Indian in Test cricket while batting at number seven or lower. For the record, Jadeja's unbeaten 175 is now the 10th highest by a batter at number seven or lower in Test cricket history. The record is still held by the great Australian Don Bradman when he made 270 in the Ashes Test in Melbourne in January 1937. Bradman, the Aussie captain, demoted himself to number seven in a strategic move that enabled the home side to win the Test match by a whopping 365 runs!

Highest individual scores by Indian batters, batting at #7 or lower

Runs Batter Against Venue Month, Year Result Bat# 175* Ravindra Jadeja SL Mohali Mar 2022 Won 7 163 Kapil Dev SL Kanpur Dec 1986 Drawn 7 159* Rishabh Pant Aus Sydney Jan 2019 Drawn 7 144 M. S. Dhoni WI Kolkata Nov 2011 Won 8 132* M. S. Dhoni SA Kolkata Feb 2010 Won 8

6 The number of Test players who have the distinction of registering a score of 150+ and also claim a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. Incidentally, Ravindra Jadeja's 175* with the bat and his 5/41 & 4/46 with the ball in Mohali make him the first player in Test history to register a 150+ score and also take a nine-wicket match haul in the same Test match.

Players with a 150+ score in an innings & 5-wkt haul in the same Test

Runs Bowling Player For Agst Venue Year Result 184 5/196 Vinoo Mankad Ind Eng Lord's June 1952 Lost 219 5/56 Denis Atkinson WI Aus Bridgetown May 1955 Drawn 172* 5/107 Polly Umrigar Ind WI Port of Spain April 1962 Lost 174 5/41 Gary Sobers WI Eng Leeds Aug 1966 Won 201 5/49 Mushtaq Mohammad Pak NZ Dunedin Feb 1973 Won 175* 5/41 Ravindra Jadeja Ind SL Mohali Mar 2022 Won

16 The maximum number of wickets to fall of the opening day of a day-night Test match. The second Test in Bengaluru saw a record number of wickets fall on the opening day. In the 19 day-night Test matches played so far this is now a new dubious record. Previously the maximum number of wickets to fall on the opening day of a D/N Test match was 13, which occurred on four occasions.

Most wickets to fall on the first day of a day-night Test match

Total wkts Team1 wkts Team2 wkts Venue Month, year Result (won by) 16 India (10) Sri Lanka (6) Bengaluru Mar 2022 India 13 South Africa (9) Zimbabwe (4) Port Elizabeth Feb 2017 South Africa 13 England (10) New Zealand (3) Auckland Mar 2018 New Zealand 13 Bangladesh (10) India (3) Kolkata Nov 2019 India 13 England (10) India (3) Ahmedabad Feb 2021 India

4 The number of Indian batters who were dismissed stumped in their 90s in Test cricket. Shreyas Iyer, in Bengaluru, became the latest entrant to this short but impressive batting list.

Indian Test batters dismissed stumped in their nervous nineties

Runs Batter Against Venue Month, Year Stumped by Bowler 96 Dilip Vengsarkar Pak Chennai Feb 1987 Salim Yousuf Tauseef Ahmed 90 Sachin Tendulkar Eng Bengaluru Dec 2001 James Foster Ashley Giles 99 Virender Sehwag SL Colombo SSC Jul 2010 Prasanna Jayawardene Suraj Randiv 92 Shreyas Iyer SL Bengaluru Mar 2022 Niroshan Dickwella Praveen Jayawickrama

28 The number of balls taken by Rishabh Pant to register a Test fifty in the Bengaluru Test match. This is now the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in Test cricket history in terms of fewest balls faced (where ever balls are recorded) to reach the landmark. Incidentally, this was also the quickest by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket history.

Fewest balls faced to reach an individual Test fifty for India

Balls Batter Against Venue Month, Year Result 28 Rishabh Pant SL Bengaluru March 2022 Won 30 Kapil Dev Pak Karachi Dec 1982 Lost 31 Shardul Thakur Eng The Oval Sep 2021 Won 32 Virender Sehwag Eng Chennai Dec 2008 Won

Fewest balls faced to reach an individual Test fifty by a wicketkeeper

Balls Batter For Against Venue Month, Year Result 28 Rishabh Pant Ind SL Bengaluru March 2022 Won 34 Ian Smith NZ Pak Faisalabad Oct 1990 Lost 34 M. S. Dhoni Ind Pak Faisalabad Jan 2006 Drawn

8 The number of wickets while conceding 47 runs by Jasprit Bumrah in the D/N Bangalore Test match are now the best Test match bowling figures by an Indian pace bowler against Sri Lanka. He bettered the previous best of 8/86 by Ishant Sharma in the SSC, Colombo Test in August 2015.

Best match bowling figures by an Indian pacer against Sri Lanka

Match bowling Bowler Venue Month, Year Result 8/47 Jasprit Bumrah Bengaluru Mar 2022 Won 8/86 Ishant Sharma Colombo SSC Sep 2015 Won 8/96 Bhuvneshwar Kumar Kolkata Nov 2017 Drawn 8/207 Kapil Dev Chennai Sep 1982 Drawn

All records are correct and updated until March 26, 2022








