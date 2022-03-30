Statsman

Statsman: Rohit Sharma in elite list of Indian captains

Rohit Sharma is the fifth Indian cricketer to lead India in all three formats in international cricket.

Mohandas Menon
30 March, 2022 14:46 IST

Rohit Sharma became the latest cricketer to join an elite list of Indian captains when he led India for the first time in Test cricket in Mohali.

5 The number of captains who led India in all three formats in international cricket. Rohit Sharma became the latest to join this elite list when he led India for the first time in Test cricket in Mohali.

Captains who led India in all three international formats

Captain

Tests

ODIs

T20Is

Total

First match as captain

Virender Sehwag

4

12

1

17

2006

M. S. Dhoni

60

200

72

332

2007

Virat Kohli

68

95

50

213

2013

Ajinkya Rahane

6

3

2

11

2015

Rohit Sharma

2

13

28

43

2017

 

4 The number of batters to have registered at least five scores in the 90s in their first 50 innings of their Test career. Rishabh Pant, playing in his 49th innings (and 29th Test match in Mohali) joined this rare group of batters who were unfortunate to be make five scores in the nineties before reaching their 50th Test innings of their career.

Test batters registering five scores in the 90s before playing their 50th Test innings

90sBatterForInnsTestRunsAve100s50sFifth 90 came inMade Test debut in
5Clem HillAus4224188947.22412Nov 1902Jun 1896
5Alvin KallicharranWI4829234153.20714Mar 1976Apr 1972
5Gordon GreenidgeWI4624200746.67512Feb 1980Nov 1974
5Rishabh PantInd4929183140.6948Mar 2022Aug 2018

Note: Both Hill and Kalliicharran had one unbeaten score in their first five scores in the nineties.

 

3 The number of Indian batters who have the distinction of registering a score of 150+ while batting at number seven or lower. Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka is now the highest by an Indian in Test cricket while batting at number seven or lower. For the record, Jadeja's unbeaten 175 is now the 10th highest by a batter at number seven or lower in Test cricket history. The record is still held by the great Australian Don Bradman when he made 270 in the Ashes Test in Melbourne in January 1937. Bradman, the Aussie captain, demoted himself to number seven in a strategic move that enabled the home side to win the Test match by a whopping 365 runs!

Highest individual scores by Indian batters, batting at #7 or lower

Runs

Batter

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

Bat#

175*

Ravindra Jadeja

SL

Mohali

Mar 2022

Won

7

163

Kapil Dev

SL

Kanpur

Dec 1986

Drawn

7

159*

Rishabh Pant

Aus

Sydney

Jan 2019

Drawn

7

144

M. S. Dhoni

WI

Kolkata

Nov 2011

Won

8

132*

M. S. Dhoni

SA

Kolkata

Feb 2010

Won

8

6 The number of Test players who have the distinction of registering a score of 150+ and also claim a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. Incidentally, Ravindra Jadeja's 175* with the bat and his 5/41 & 4/46 with the ball in Mohali make him the first player in Test history to register a 150+ score and also take a nine-wicket match haul in the same Test match.

Players with a 150+ score in an innings & 5-wkt haul in the same Test

Runs

Bowling

Player

For

Agst

Venue

Year

Result

184

5/196

Vinoo Mankad

Ind

Eng

Lord's

June 1952

Lost

219

5/56

Denis Atkinson

WI

Aus

Bridgetown

May 1955

Drawn

172*

5/107

Polly Umrigar

Ind

WI

Port of Spain

April 1962

Lost

174

5/41

Gary Sobers

WI

Eng

Leeds

Aug 1966

Won

201

5/49

Mushtaq Mohammad

Pak

NZ

Dunedin

Feb 1973

Won

175*

5/41

Ravindra Jadeja

Ind

SL

Mohali

Mar 2022

Won

 

16 The maximum number of wickets to fall of the opening day of a day-night Test match. The second Test in Bengaluru saw a record number of wickets fall on the opening day. In the 19 day-night Test matches played so far this is now a new dubious record. Previously the maximum number of wickets to fall on the opening day of a D/N Test match was 13, which occurred on four occasions.

 

Most wickets to fall on the first day of a day-night Test match

Total wkts

Team1 wkts

Team2 wkts

Venue

Month, year

Result (won by)

16

India (10)

Sri Lanka (6)

Bengaluru

Mar 2022

India

13

South Africa (9)

Zimbabwe (4)

Port Elizabeth

Feb 2017

South Africa

13

England (10)

New Zealand (3)

Auckland

Mar 2018

New Zealand

13

Bangladesh (10)

India (3)

Kolkata

Nov 2019

India

13

England (10)

India (3)

Ahmedabad

Feb 2021

India

 

4 The number of Indian batters who were dismissed stumped in their 90s in Test cricket. Shreyas Iyer, in Bengaluru, became the latest entrant to this short but impressive batting list.

Indian Test batters dismissed stumped in their nervous nineties

 

Runs

Batter

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Stumped by

Bowler

96

Dilip Vengsarkar

Pak

Chennai

Feb 1987

Salim Yousuf

Tauseef Ahmed

90

Sachin Tendulkar

Eng

Bengaluru

Dec 2001

James Foster

Ashley Giles

99

Virender Sehwag

SL

Colombo SSC

Jul 2010

Prasanna Jayawardene

Suraj Randiv

92

Shreyas Iyer

SL

Bengaluru

Mar 2022

Niroshan Dickwella

Praveen Jayawickrama

 

28 The number of balls taken by Rishabh Pant to register a Test fifty in the Bengaluru Test match. This is now the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in Test cricket history in terms of fewest balls faced (where ever balls are recorded) to reach the landmark. Incidentally, this was also the quickest by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket history.

Fewest balls faced to reach an individual Test fifty for India

Balls

Batter

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

28

Rishabh Pant

SL

Bengaluru

March 2022

Won

30

Kapil Dev

Pak

Karachi

Dec 1982

Lost

31

Shardul Thakur

Eng

The Oval

Sep 2021

Won

32

Virender Sehwag

Eng

Chennai

Dec 2008

Won

 

Fewest balls faced to reach an individual Test fifty by a wicketkeeper

Balls

Batter

For

Against

Venue

Month, Year

Result

28

Rishabh Pant

Ind

SL

Bengaluru

March 2022

Won

34

Ian Smith

NZ

Pak

Faisalabad

Oct 1990

Lost

34

M. S. Dhoni

Ind

Pak

Faisalabad

Jan 2006

Drawn

 

8 The number of wickets while conceding 47 runs by Jasprit Bumrah in the D/N Bangalore Test match are now the best Test match bowling figures by an Indian pace bowler against Sri Lanka. He bettered the previous best of 8/86 by Ishant Sharma in the SSC, Colombo Test in August 2015.

Best match bowling figures by an Indian pacer against Sri Lanka

Match bowling

Bowler

Venue

Month, Year

Result

8/47

Jasprit Bumrah

Bengaluru

Mar 2022

Won

8/86

Ishant Sharma

Colombo SSC

Sep 2015

Won

8/96

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Kolkata

Nov 2017

Drawn

8/207

Kapil Dev

Chennai

Sep 1982

Drawn

All records are correct and updated until March 26, 2022


 


 

