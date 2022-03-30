Home Statsman Statsman: Rohit Sharma in elite list of Indian captains Rohit Sharma is the fifth Indian cricketer to lead India in all three formats in international cricket. Mohandas Menon 30 March, 2022 14:46 IST Rohit Sharma became the latest cricketer to join an elite list of Indian captains when he led India for the first time in Test cricket in Mohali. Mohandas Menon 30 March, 2022 14:46 IST 5 The number of captains who led India in all three formats in international cricket. Rohit Sharma became the latest to join this elite list when he led India for the first time in Test cricket in Mohali.Captains who led India in all three international formatsCaptainTestsODIsT20IsTotalFirst match as captainVirender Sehwag4121172006M. S. Dhoni60200723322007Virat Kohli6895502132013Ajinkya Rahane632112015Rohit Sharma21328432017 4 The number of batters to have registered at least five scores in the 90s in their first 50 innings of their Test career. Rishabh Pant, playing in his 49th innings (and 29th Test match in Mohali) joined this rare group of batters who were unfortunate to be make five scores in the nineties before reaching their 50th Test innings of their career.Test batters registering five scores in the 90s before playing their 50th Test innings90sBatterForInnsTestRunsAve100s50sFifth 90 came inMade Test debut in5Clem HillAus4224188947.22412Nov 1902Jun 18965Alvin KallicharranWI4829234153.20714Mar 1976Apr 19725Gordon GreenidgeWI4624200746.67512Feb 1980Nov 19745Rishabh PantInd4929183140.6948Mar 2022Aug 2018Note: Both Hill and Kalliicharran had one unbeaten score in their first five scores in the nineties. 3 The number of Indian batters who have the distinction of registering a score of 150+ while batting at number seven or lower. Ravindra Jadeja's unbeaten 175 in the Mohali Test against Sri Lanka is now the highest by an Indian in Test cricket while batting at number seven or lower. For the record, Jadeja's unbeaten 175 is now the 10th highest by a batter at number seven or lower in Test cricket history. The record is still held by the great Australian Don Bradman when he made 270 in the Ashes Test in Melbourne in January 1937. Bradman, the Aussie captain, demoted himself to number seven in a strategic move that enabled the home side to win the Test match by a whopping 365 runs!Highest individual scores by Indian batters, batting at #7 or lowerRunsBatterAgainstVenueMonth, YearResultBat#175*Ravindra JadejaSLMohaliMar 2022Won7163Kapil DevSLKanpurDec 1986Drawn7159*Rishabh PantAusSydneyJan 2019Drawn7144M. S. DhoniWIKolkataNov 2011Won8132*M. S. DhoniSAKolkataFeb 2010Won86 The number of Test players who have the distinction of registering a score of 150+ and also claim a five-wicket haul in the same Test match. Incidentally, Ravindra Jadeja's 175* with the bat and his 5/41 & 4/46 with the ball in Mohali make him the first player in Test history to register a 150+ score and also take a nine-wicket match haul in the same Test match.Players with a 150+ score in an innings & 5-wkt haul in the same TestRunsBowlingPlayerForAgstVenueYearResult1845/196Vinoo MankadIndEngLord'sJune 1952Lost2195/56Denis AtkinsonWIAusBridgetownMay 1955Drawn172*5/107Polly UmrigarIndWIPort of SpainApril 1962Lost1745/41Gary SobersWIEngLeedsAug 1966Won2015/49Mushtaq MohammadPakNZDunedinFeb 1973Won175*5/41Ravindra JadejaIndSLMohaliMar 2022Won 16 The maximum number of wickets to fall of the opening day of a day-night Test match. The second Test in Bengaluru saw a record number of wickets fall on the opening day. In the 19 day-night Test matches played so far this is now a new dubious record. Previously the maximum number of wickets to fall on the opening day of a D/N Test match was 13, which occurred on four occasions. Most wickets to fall on the first day of a day-night Test matchTotal wktsTeam1 wktsTeam2 wktsVenueMonth, yearResult (won by)16India (10)Sri Lanka (6)BengaluruMar 2022India13South Africa (9)Zimbabwe (4)Port ElizabethFeb 2017South Africa13England (10)New Zealand (3)AucklandMar 2018New Zealand13Bangladesh (10)India (3)KolkataNov 2019India13England (10)India (3)AhmedabadFeb 2021India 4 The number of Indian batters who were dismissed stumped in their 90s in Test cricket. Shreyas Iyer, in Bengaluru, became the latest entrant to this short but impressive batting list.Indian Test batters dismissed stumped in their nervous nineties RunsBatterAgainstVenueMonth, YearStumped byBowler96Dilip VengsarkarPakChennaiFeb 1987Salim YousufTauseef Ahmed90Sachin TendulkarEngBengaluruDec 2001James FosterAshley Giles99Virender SehwagSLColombo SSCJul 2010Prasanna JayawardeneSuraj Randiv92Shreyas IyerSLBengaluruMar 2022Niroshan DickwellaPraveen Jayawickrama 28 The number of balls taken by Rishabh Pant to register a Test fifty in the Bengaluru Test match. This is now the fastest fifty by an Indian batter in Test cricket history in terms of fewest balls faced (where ever balls are recorded) to reach the landmark. Incidentally, this was also the quickest by a wicketkeeper in Test cricket history.Fewest balls faced to reach an individual Test fifty for IndiaBallsBatterAgainstVenueMonth, YearResult28Rishabh PantSLBengaluruMarch 2022Won30Kapil DevPakKarachiDec 1982Lost31Shardul ThakurEngThe OvalSep 2021Won32Virender SehwagEngChennaiDec 2008Won Fewest balls faced to reach an individual Test fifty by a wicketkeeperBallsBatterForAgainstVenueMonth, YearResult28Rishabh PantIndSLBengaluruMarch 2022Won34Ian SmithNZPakFaisalabadOct 1990Lost34M. S. DhoniIndPakFaisalabadJan 2006Drawn 8 The number of wickets while conceding 47 runs by Jasprit Bumrah in the D/N Bangalore Test match are now the best Test match bowling figures by an Indian pace bowler against Sri Lanka. He bettered the previous best of 8/86 by Ishant Sharma in the SSC, Colombo Test in August 2015.Best match bowling figures by an Indian pacer against Sri LankaMatch bowlingBowlerVenueMonth, YearResult8/47Jasprit BumrahBengaluruMar 2022Won8/86Ishant SharmaColombo SSCSep 2015Won8/96Bhuvneshwar KumarKolkataNov 2017Drawn8/207Kapil DevChennaiSep 1982DrawnAll records are correct and updated until March 26, 2022 Read more stories on Statsman. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :