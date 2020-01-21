More Sports Boxing Boxing Defending champion Nikhat Zareen enters second round of Strandja Memorial Defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) outpunched Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki to progress to the second round of Strandja Memorial boxing tournament. PTI NEW DELHI 21 January, 2020 21:32 IST File photo: The Strandja Memorial boxing tournament is Nikhat Zareen's first after the selection row for next month’s Olympic qualifiers. - RITU RAJ KONWAR PTI NEW DELHI 21 January, 2020 21:32 IST Defending champion Nikhat Zareen (51kg) was off to a resounding start at the Strandja Memorial boxing tournament, outpunching Morocco’s Yasmine Mouttaki in Sofia, Bulgaria on Tuesday.Zareen, former junior world champion, prevailed 5-0 to enter the second round.Read: Indian boxing coach Qamar credits international tournaments for youngsters' growthThe Hyderabadi is competing in her first tournament after the bitter selection row for next month’s Olympic qualifiers.She had lost to six-time world champion M. C. Mary Kom in the trials.Among other Indians in the competition, four-time Asian medallist Shiva Thapa (63kg) got a bye into the second round. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.