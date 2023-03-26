Nikhat Zareen becomes world champion in 50kg category

Nikhat Zareen defeated Vietnam’s Nguyen Thị Tam to become the world champion in the 50kg category at the World Women’s Boxing Championship in New Delhi on Sunday.

Nikhat won the bout by a unanimous verdict with the scores from the five judges reading: 28-27, 28-27, 28-27, 29-26 and 28-27.

The bout started on a scrappy note with both boxers struggling to land clean punches. The Vietnamese pugilist was given a yellow card in the opening round before Nikhat was awarded the round by all five judges.

The Indian too was shown a yellow in the second iteration but maintained an upper hand. Two left-handed punches from Nikhat were the highlight of the second round which she won by a split verdict.

In the final round, both Nikhat and Nguyen were given a standing count but the Indian secured the world title with a win on points.

This was Nikhat’s second world title. She had claimed the prize in 2022 in the 52kg category.

Overall, India has sealed three gold at this year’s championships. Nitu Ghanghas and Saweety Boora won the finals in the 48kg and 81kg categories, respectively, on Saturday.

Later today, Lovlina Borgohain will compete in the 75kg category final against Australia’s Caitlin Parker. A fourth gold would mark India’s best outing at the World Championships since 2006.