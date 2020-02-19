Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2: When and where to watch in India, timing, live streaming details

Undefeated and reigning WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder will take on unbeaten challenger Tyson Fury in a rematch of their controversial split draw in 2018. This bout is considered as the biggest fight of 2020 in pro boxing.

'The Bronze Bomber' Wilder will defend his WBC title against the 'Gypsy King' Fury in this bout, while the vacant The Ring and lineal heavyweight championships are also up for grabs. The PPV fight card has three more bouts apart from the Fury vs Wilder 2 main event.

What is it?

It's the rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury, following their first fight which took place on December 1, 2018.

When is the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 fight?

The fight takes place on Saturday, February 22 (Sunday, February 23 according to IST).

Where is the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 fight taking place?

MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.

What time is the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder 2 fight likely to start?

The PPV is expected to start at 9 pm ET on Saturday, which is around 7:30 am IST on Sunday. The Wilder vs Fury bout is the main event.

Which channel will telecast the Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 2 fight in India?

There is no telecast in India and there are no official free live streaming sites. However, you can watch the bout on ESPN+ and Fox Sports apps.