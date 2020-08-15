UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 - All you need to know

A trilogy in combat sports is always special and on Saturday UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic and challenger Daniel Cormier will square off for the third and final time at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, United States.

The duo had fought each other for the first time at UFC 226 in July 2018. Cormier had beaten Miocic to win the title back then, thereby becoming a double champ as he also held the light heavyweight belt simultaneously.

In December that year, Cormier dropped the light heavyweight championship to solely concentrate on the heavyweight division. However, he dropped his title to Miocic, who became a two-time champ in the division at UFC 241 in August 2019.

The third clash between the two superstars will settle the debate as to who is the better MMA artist. The titleholder Miocic holds a 19-3 overall win-loss record in the sport, while Cormier's record stands at 22-2.

​The co-main event of the PPV will feature bantamweights, Sean O'Malley and Marlon Vera. The undefeated O'Malley, who was part of 'Dana White's Tuesday Night Contender Series', is ranked #14 contender in the bantamweight division. He will be looking to move up the ladder at the expense of Vera, who had lost to #13 Song Yadong in May this year.

Another high-profile heavyweight encounter on the night will involve former champion Junior dos Santos, who is the #5 contender in the division, and Jairzinho Rozenstruik, who is ranked #6. A victory for either fighter will take them closer to a future title bout, while the losing fighter will be out of the championship picture.

The other two encounters of the main card include a bantamweight and a featherweight clash. John Dodson, #12 in the bantamweight division, will take on #15 Merab Dvalishvili, while a Herbert Burns-Daniel Pineda featherweight bout will open Saturday's card in Nevada.

When is UFC 252: Miocic vs Cormier 3 (according to IST)?

The event will be telecast live on August 16 (August 15 in the United States), Sunday, in India.

Where is UFC 252 taking place?

It is taking place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

What time does the main card begin?

The event's main card will begin at 7:30 am IST (August 16).

Which TV channel will broadcast UFC 252 live in India?

You can watch the bouts live on Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 3 in India.

Where will UFC 252 be streamed live online?

Sony LIV will provide live online streaming for the event.