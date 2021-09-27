Boxer Varinder Singh eyeing a Worlds medal

Stylish lightweight boxer Varinder Singh, an Asian bronze medallist and a two-time National champion, is looking forward to making his mark at the World Championships in Belgrade in October.

The 24-year-old from Patiala is employed with Eastern Railway here. He is enjoying the upwardly mobile phase of his career. “When I was in 56kg class, I used to cut down a lot of weight for fights. That led to frequent injuries, including fractures in my hand. I have remained injury-free and have started getting results, including the two National titles and the Asian medal, since changing to 60kg in 2019,” said Varinder.

“Now I am eyeing a medal in the World championships. I am fine-tuning my technique and improving my fitness. I am watching bouts of my prospective opponents, including those from Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Cuba and Russia. There will be some surprises though as several boxers must have changed weights following the revamp in weight categories.”

Coming from a humble family, Varinder is thankful to everyone who has played a role in his journey so far. “I rely a lot on my personal coach Harpreet Singh Hundal. I am grateful to my family, friends, all coaches and my department, including the Sealdah Divisional Railway Manager Sheelendra Pratap Singh, for their whole-hearted support.”

According to former National coach and current Railways coach Jaydev Bist, Varinder has the potential to land medals in big events. “His confidence comes from his hard work. He is agile, intelligent, has a pair of strong legs, sharp reflex and has got good anticipation. He needs to strengthen his neck so that he can take the hard blows. Varinder is one who can give us medals at the highest stage,” he said.