AICF president and secretary call separate general body meetings

All is not well between the top two functionaries in the All-India Chess Federation (AICF).

Federation president P. R. Venketrama Raja has called for a special meeting of the general body on December 14, after AICF secretary Bharath Singh Chauhan did the same to discuss, among other things, early elections.

Chauhan wanted to hold the special general body meeting in Gurugram on December 22 while Raja has called for the meeting to be held on December 14 in Chennai. Chauhan told PTI he hoped the meeting called by him would go on as scheduled. “Hope so,” he said about the meeting called by him.

'Chess will prevail'

It is learnt that Raja had cancelled the central council meeting called by Chauhan couple of days ago. He had also issued a show-cause notice to his secretary, terming the meeting called by Chauhan on December 22 as unauthorised. “If you ask me, I will say chess will prevail,” Chauhan said when asked about the cancellation of the meeting called by him.

The AICF president and secretary have been at loggerheads over various issues, including on the matters relating to the functioning of the Bengal Chess Association.