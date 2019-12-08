More Sports Chess Chess AICF president and secretary call separate general body meetings Federation P. R. Venketrama Raja has called for a meeting to be held on December 14 in Chennai, when a similar meeting is already scheduled for December 22 in Gurugram. PTI Chennai 08 December, 2019 21:14 IST AICF president P. R. Venketrama Raja (in picture) and secretary Bharat Singh Chauhan have been at loggerheads over various issues. - Bijoy Ghosh PTI Chennai 08 December, 2019 21:14 IST All is not well between the top two functionaries in the All-India Chess Federation (AICF).Federation president P. R. Venketrama Raja has called for a special meeting of the general body on December 14, after AICF secretary Bharath Singh Chauhan did the same to discuss, among other things, early elections.Chauhan wanted to hold the special general body meeting in Gurugram on December 22 while Raja has called for the meeting to be held on December 14 in Chennai. Chauhan told PTI he hoped the meeting called by him would go on as scheduled. “Hope so,” he said about the meeting called by him.'Chess will prevail'It is learnt that Raja had cancelled the central council meeting called by Chauhan couple of days ago. He had also issued a show-cause notice to his secretary, terming the meeting called by Chauhan on December 22 as unauthorised. “If you ask me, I will say chess will prevail,” Chauhan said when asked about the cancellation of the meeting called by him.The AICF president and secretary have been at loggerheads over various issues, including on the matters relating to the functioning of the Bengal Chess Association. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address.