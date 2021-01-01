Chess Chess Airthings Masters: Radjabov torments Dubov in first game of second set In the other semifinal, Levon Aronian started the second set with a draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. Team Sportstar 01 January, 2021 21:17 IST Daniil Dubov suffered a 63-move defeat against Azerbaijan’s Teimour Radjabov. - Special Arrangement Team Sportstar 01 January, 2021 21:17 IST Teimour Radjabov continued to torment Daniil Dubov by inflicting a 63-move defeat in the first game of the second set of their semifinal clash in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday.A day after gaining from Dubov’s oversights and winning twice to take the first set 3-1, Radjabov patiently capitalised on an early pawn-gain and scored a third win in the contest.In the other semifinal, Levon Aronian started the second set with a draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. On Thursday, Aronian continued his relentless form seen against Hikaru Nakamura in the quarterfinals,by defeating Vachier 3-1 in spite of losing a knight for nothing in the final game.The results:Semifinals: Set Two, Game One: Daniil Dubov (Rus) lost to Teimour Radjabov (Aze); Levon Aronian (Arm) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra).Set One: Radjabov bt Dubov 3-1; Aronian bt Vachier 3-1. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos