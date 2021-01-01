Airthings Masters: Radjabov torments Dubov in first game of second set

Teimour Radjabov continued to torment Daniil Dubov by inflicting a 63-move defeat in the first game of the second set of their semifinal clash in the $200,000 Airthings Masters online rapid chess tournament on Friday.



A day after gaining from Dubov’s oversights and winning twice to take the first set 3-1, Radjabov patiently capitalised on an early pawn-gain and scored a third win in the contest.



In the other semifinal, Levon Aronian started the second set with a draw against Maxime Vachier-Lagrave. On Thursday, Aronian continued his relentless form seen against Hikaru Nakamura in the quarterfinals,

by defeating Vachier 3-1 in spite of losing a knight for nothing in the final game.

The results:

Semifinals: Set Two, Game One: Daniil Dubov (Rus) lost to Teimour Radjabov (Aze); Levon Aronian (Arm) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra). Set One: Radjabov bt Dubov 3-1; Aronian bt Vachier 3-1.