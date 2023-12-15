MagazineBuy Print

Arjun Erigaisi: Magnus Carlsen is the strongest player I’ve played in my entire life

Arjun Erigaisi on Thursday said that playing against Levon Aronian in the knockouts of the Champions Chess Tour 2021 was his “breakthrough” experience that boosted his self-belief.

Published : Dec 15, 2023 19:59 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Arjun Erigaisi, Grand Master, India, at Inauguration function of Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship 2023 in Chennai.
Arjun Erigaisi, Grand Master, India, at Inauguration function of Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship 2023 in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B
infoIcon

Arjun Erigaisi, Grand Master, India, at Inauguration function of Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship 2023 in Chennai. | Photo Credit: Velankanni Raj B

Arjun Erigaisi on Thursday said that playing against Armenia-born chess great Levon Aronian in the knockouts of the Champions Chess Tour in 2021 was his “breakthrough” experience that boosted his self-belief.

“He’s one of the best players in the history. I used to watch a lot of his games when I was young and the first time I got to play against him was in 2021. It was actually my breakthrough year. I made it to the Champions Chess Tour knockouts, and I got to play against him. It was like two sets of four-game matches. And it went to tiebreak. So, in total I got to play ten games with him.

“I think that match helped me improve my game as well as my confidence. Because, after that, I was really confident since I was able to match him in such a close match. My next few tournaments went really well,” he said a day before the commencement of the Chennai Grand Masters Chess Championship at The Leela Palace hotel.

