Adhiban, Arjun qualify for Champions Chess Tour

The next leg of the Champions Tour will be held from May 23 to 31 and offers $220,000 as prize-money.

New Delhi 09 May, 2021 20:32 IST
B. Adhiban

FILE PHOTO: B. Adhiban during the 16th National Team Chess Championship 2018 at the KIIT sports complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha.   -  The Hindu

B. Adhiban and Arjun Erigaisi took contrasting ways to earn the two qualifying spots for the cash-rich Champions Chess Tour after reaching the final of the online Indian Qualifier on Sunday.

Adhiban, the top seed, pulled off a much-needed victory in the fourth game to end Aravindh Chithambaram’s resistance for a 2.5-1.5 victory after the first three games ended in draws.

READ | Indian Champions Chess Tour Qualifiers: Adhiban, Aravindh in semifinals

Arjun, facing another talented rival in D. Gukesh, bounced back after losing the first game to win the next three for a 3-1 verdict.

The results:

Semifinals: B. Adhiban bt Aravindh Chithambaram 2.5-1.5; Arjun Erigaisi bt D. Gukesh 3-1.