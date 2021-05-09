Adhiban, Arjun qualify for Champions Chess Tour

B. Adhiban and Arjun Erigaisi took contrasting ways to earn the two qualifying spots for the cash-rich Champions Chess Tour after reaching the final of the online Indian Qualifier on Sunday.



Adhiban, the top seed, pulled off a much-needed victory in the fourth game to end Aravindh Chithambaram’s resistance for a 2.5-1.5 victory after the first three games ended in draws.

Arjun, facing another talented rival in D. Gukesh, bounced back after losing the first game to win the next three for a 3-1 verdict.



The next leg of the Champions Tour will be held from May 23 to 31 and offers $220,000 as prize-money.