Chess Chess Adhiban, Arjun qualify for Champions Chess Tour The next leg of the Champions Tour will be held from May 23 to 31 and offers $220,000 as prize-money. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 09 May, 2021 20:32 IST FILE PHOTO: B. Adhiban during the 16th National Team Chess Championship 2018 at the KIIT sports complex in Bhubaneswar, Odisha. - The Hindu Rakesh Rao New Delhi 09 May, 2021 20:32 IST B. Adhiban and Arjun Erigaisi took contrasting ways to earn the two qualifying spots for the cash-rich Champions Chess Tour after reaching the final of the online Indian Qualifier on Sunday.Adhiban, the top seed, pulled off a much-needed victory in the fourth game to end Aravindh Chithambaram's resistance for a 2.5-1.5 victory after the first three games ended in draws.READ | Indian Champions Chess Tour Qualifiers: Adhiban, Aravindh in semifinals Arjun, facing another talented rival in D. Gukesh, bounced back after losing the first game to win the next three for a 3-1 verdict.The next leg of the Champions Tour will be held from May 23 to 31 and offers $220,000 as prize-money.The results:Semifinals: B. Adhiban bt Aravindh Chithambaram 2.5-1.5; Arjun Erigaisi bt D. Gukesh 3-1.