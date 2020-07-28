Chess Chess Biel Chess festival: Harikrishna beats Edouard, closes gap on leader Indian Grandmaster P. Harikrishna registered a win in 44 moves with white pieces to close the gap with the tournament leader Radoslaw Wojtaszek. PTI CHENNAI 28 July, 2020 21:51 IST P. Harikrishna's victory put him on 32.5 points, half a point behind the leader Radoslaw Wojtaszek. - Biel Chess International Festival PTI CHENNAI 28 July, 2020 21:51 IST Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna defeated Romain Edouard of France in the sixth round of the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland on Tuesday.The world number 26 registered a win in 44 moves with white pieces to close the gap with the tournament leader Radoslaw Wojtaszek.The victory for the India No.3 put him on 32.5 points, half a point behind the Polish player. He has been on a roll and has won three straight games in the Classic event.ALSO READ| Legends of Chess: Anand slumps to quick loss against Ding Liren Prior to beating Edouard, Harikrishna had defeated German Vincent Keymer and Wojtaszek.Harikrishna faces Spain’s David Anton Guijarro in the seventh and final round on Wednesday and needs a positive result if he has to win the title and also hope that Wojtaszek loses his match.Harikrishna had earlier played well to take the second spot in the rapid section of the tournament and had won the Chess960 event. However, he struggled in the Blitz event, managing only six points from 14 rounds.ALSO READ| Legends of Chess: Anand snaps loss streak by beating Gelfand The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board, is being held by adhering to all health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the tournament website.At the chessboard, the distance has been increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game while there is no entry for spectators at the venue. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Chess24 Legends of Chess at 7:30 p.m. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos