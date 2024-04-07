Candidates 2024: Vaishali beats Salimova in third round for first win of tournament

India’s R Vaishali clinched her first win of the Candidates 2024 tournament after she overcame Bulgarian Nurgyul Salimova in a hard-fought round three match in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

In a game which started off with a Petrov’s Defence opening, Vaishali found the edge early in the game after Salimova fumbled the 16th and 17th move.

Vaishali persisted with the advantage, quickly offering and setting up sacrifices to round up her position.

Salimova eventually resigned after her 32nd move with Vaishali holding a three-pawn advantage.

VAISHALI VS SALIMOVA CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 3 MATCH