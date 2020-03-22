Chess

Candidates Chess: All fourth-round games drawn

Ian Nepomniachtchi, Wang Hao and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave shared the lead at the Candidates Chess tournament with 2.5 points each.

YEKATERINBURG 22 March, 2020 17:59 IST

Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, one of the leaders at the Candidates chess tournament.   -  FIDE

The first rest day seemed to have calmed the nerves of players at the Candidates chess tournament, as peace prevailed on all the four boards.

On the top board, favourite Fabiano Caruana of the United States was held by host Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi. With all the games ending in draws, there was no change in the lead position.

Nepomniachtchi, Wang Hao of China and Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave shared the lead with 2.5 points each. Ten rounds remain. The winner will qualify to challenge the World No. 1, Magnus Carlsen, for the World Championship later in the year.

The results (fourth round):

Fabiano Caruana (US) 2 drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 2.5; Ding Liren (China) 1.5 drew with Anish Giri (Ned) 1.5; Wang Hao (Chn) 2.5 drew with Kirill Alekseenko (Rus) 1.5; Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 2.5 drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 2.

