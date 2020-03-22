More Sports Chess Chess Candidates Chess: All fourth-round games drawn Ian Nepomniachtchi, Wang Hao and Maxime Vachier-Lagrave shared the lead at the Candidates Chess tournament with 2.5 points each. Team Sportstar YEKATERINBURG 22 March, 2020 17:59 IST Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, one of the leaders at the Candidates chess tournament. - FIDE Team Sportstar YEKATERINBURG 22 March, 2020 17:59 IST The first rest day seemed to have calmed the nerves of players at the Candidates chess tournament, as peace prevailed on all the four boards.On the top board, favourite Fabiano Caruana of the United States was held by host Russia's Ian Nepomniachtchi. With all the games ending in draws, there was no change in the lead position.READ | Corona impact: Player replicas to shake hands at Candidates chess Nepomniachtchi, Wang Hao of China and Frenchman Maxime Vachier-Lagrave shared the lead with 2.5 points each. Ten rounds remain. The winner will qualify to challenge the World No. 1, Magnus Carlsen, for the World Championship later in the year.WATCH | Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus The results (fourth round):Fabiano Caruana (US) 2 drew with Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) 2.5; Ding Liren (China) 1.5 drew with Anish Giri (Ned) 1.5; Wang Hao (Chn) 2.5 drew with Kirill Alekseenko (Rus) 1.5; Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) 2.5 drew with Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 2. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos