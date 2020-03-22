Videos

Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus

The Candidates Tournament, to find an FIDE World Championship challenger, continues in Russia amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 March, 2020 18:02 IST

Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
22 March, 2020 18:02 IST
Ding Liren of China (left) beat top seed Fabiano Caruana in the third round of the Candidates chess tournament at Yekaterinburg.
Chess: A rare sport carrying on amid coronavirus
Lorenzo Sanz
Lorenzo Sanz (1943-2020) - A Life in White
U.S. athletes should continue to prepare for Tokyo 2020
Hend Zaza
Coronavirus could delay 11-year-old table tennis prodigy's Olympic debut
 More Videos
Australian PM leaves door open for rugby league to continue despite non-essential
Japanese divided on whether Tokyo Olympics should go ahead
Olympic medallist wants Tokyo postponed to avoid "Games of Death"
Former Barcelona star Ronaldinho.
On this day: Ronaldinho turns 40
Coronavirus - what's the latest?
Coronavirus: Olympic officials adamant Games will defeat COVID-19
UEFA made a mistake allowing CL match to go ahead - Italian professor
Paul Pogba
Paul Pogba: The Man Utd star who is rumoured to be leaving at end of season
 Related