MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chennai Grand Masters 2023: Gukesh edges out Arjun to clinch the title, Harikrishna completes all-Indian podium

Arjun Erigaisi beat Hungary’s Sanan Sjugirov to continue his upward ascend, but it was the local boy, D. Gukesh, who stole the limelight by holding compatriot Pentala Harikrishna for a draw on Thursday.

Published : Dec 21, 2023 20:43 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Mayank
FILE PHOTO: D. Gukesh in action during Chennai Grand Masters 2023.
FILE PHOTO: D. Gukesh in action during Chennai Grand Masters 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Sriram S V
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: D. Gukesh in action during Chennai Grand Masters 2023. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Sriram S V

 

Arjun Erigaisi beat Hungary’s Sanan Sjugirov to continue his upward ascend, but it was the local boy, D. Gukesh, who stole the limelight by holding compatriot Pentala Harikrishna for a draw to win the Chennai Grand Masters 2023 tournament on tiebreaks here at the Leela Palace on Thursday.  

Gukesh edged out Arjun in the race for the much-anticipated Candidates spot and improved his qualification chances after finishing on top with equal points and parity in head-to-head, but the former gained ground due to better tiebreaks. Harikrishna finished third, as all three Indians in the tournament ended the campaign with a podium finish. 

Arjun ground out Sjugirov for a win to make the three-way battle for the title interesting, but his first-round loss against Harikrishna came back to haunt him as the 20-year-old made yet another second-place finish with the barest of margins.

Gukesh, who only needed a draw in the final round to win the eight-player tournament, does enough with black pieces against Harikrishna in the Queen’s Gambit Accepted game. 

ALSO READ | Vaishali feels more secure in her own identity and performance now: coach RB Ramesh

Gukesh accelerated right from the start to initiate the queen’s trade by the eighth move. The 17-year-old had four extra minutes on the clock by the 10th move from where he started the game, displaying his preparedness in the line. 

Gukesh agreed to trade his one knight and a bishop for a pair of white knights. 

Harikrishna had a slight positional advantage over Gukesh in the middle game, but the fight was all but over once the one-set of rooks was exchanged on the 21st move. 

Harikrishna’s kingside was guarded by four consecutive pawns that could have infiltrated black’s defence, but before that happened, the players agreed to shake hands. 

Arjun, playing with white pieces, pressed hard in the Nimzo-Indian game. 

The mid-game proved tricky to handle for the pair as both players had just a little over 25 minutes each on the clock. 

Sjurigov’s array of inaccurate moves under severe time trouble cleared the path for Arjun as the current India No. 4 went on to win his third game of the tournament to finish on a high.

ALSO READ
Chennai Grand Masters 2023, Round 6: Arjun beats top-seed Parham, Gukesh draws with Eljanov to keep tournament open

Unless Netherland’s Anish Giri, who has 84.3 FIDE circuit points, makes a podium finish in the World Rapid and Blitz Championship next week, Gukesh -- now with 87.3 circuit points -- has virtually sealed a spot for himself in the eight-player event in Canada. 

The FIDE circuit will end with the World Rapid and Blitz Championship, scheduled to be held in Samarkand in Uzbekistan from December 25-31.

Top-seeded Parham Maghsoodloo also ended his campaign with an emphatic win. In a sharp opening choice by Maghsoodlo with black, the Iranian played his favourite Queen Gambit Declined to hand Serbia’s Alexandr Predke his fourth loss in succession in just 22 moves. 

In a closely fought opening, poised for an enterprising mid-game, Predke made a massive blunder by moving his queen to b7 and was instantly forced to resign once he realised there was no way of stopping mating attacks from the other end. 

Predke finished in the last place with 1.5 points, while Parham ended in sixth with 3.5 points.   

ALSO READ
Anand weighs in on Chennai Grand Masters controversy, says tournament within FIDE rules

Levon Aronian made yet another draw in the tournament. This time against Ukraine’s Pavel Eljanov, to end his campaign with seven undecisive results.

Seven draws fetched Aronian 3.5 points, which placed him in fifth, while Eljanov sits fourth with four points. 

The results (final round): 
D. Gukesh drew with Pentala Harikrishna; Sanan Sjugirov (Hun) lost to Arjun Erigaisi; Alexandr Predke (Srb) lost to Parham Maghsoodloo (Irn); Levon Aronian (USA) drew with Pavel Eljanov (Ukr).
Leaderboard
D. Gukesh - 4.5 points
Arjun Erigaisi - 4.5 points
Pentala Harikrishna - 4 points
Pavel Eljanov - 4 points
Levon Aronian - 3.5 points
Parham Maghsoodloo - 3.5 points
Sanan Sjugirov - 2.5 points
Alexandr Predke - 1.5 points

Related stories

Related Topics

D. Gukesh /

Arjun Erigaisi /

Pendyala Harikrishna /

Levon Aronian /

Parham Maghsoodloo /

Alexandr Predke

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND Live Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa 22/0 (3.3); Hendricks, Zorzi off to quick start in 297 chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 21
    Team Sportstar
  3. PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe signs two-year contract extension
    AP
  4. Premier League ‘continues to reject’ European Super League
    AFP
  5. Chennai Grand Masters 2023: Gukesh edges out Arjun to clinch the title, Harikrishna completes all-Indian podium
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Is big money ruining sport?

Ayon Sengupta
Return of the prodigal: Hardik Pandya, the all-rounder, had staged a ghar-waapsi, transferring from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai Indians, hours after being ‘retained’ by the former.

IPL Auction: Is it time to switch to the draft system?

Amol Karhadkar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Chennai Grand Masters 2023: Gukesh edges out Arjun to clinch the title, Harikrishna completes all-Indian podium
    Mayank
  2. Vaishali feels more secure in her own identity and performance now: coach RB Ramesh
    Mayank
  3. Chennai Grand Masters 2023, Round 6: Arjun beats top-seed Parham, Gukesh draws with Eljanov to keep tournament open
    Mayank
  4. Chennai Grand Masters 2023, Round 5: Gukesh defeats Sjugirov to become sole leader; Erigaisi, Harikrishna earn draws 
    Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. Chennai Grand Masters 2023, Round 4: Gukesh beats Predke for first win; Harikrishna forces Aronian to draw
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SA vs IND Live Score, 3rd ODI: South Africa 22/0 (3.3); Hendricks, Zorzi off to quick start in 297 chase vs India
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports news wrap, December 21
    Team Sportstar
  3. PSG defender Presnel Kimpembe signs two-year contract extension
    AP
  4. Premier League ‘continues to reject’ European Super League
    AFP
  5. Chennai Grand Masters 2023: Gukesh edges out Arjun to clinch the title, Harikrishna completes all-Indian podium
    Mayank
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment