C.G.S. Narayanan is now a FIDE International Master

C.G.S. Narayanan, the editor of AICF Chronicle, the official magazine of the All India Chess Federation, has been conferred the title of 'FIDE International Master' for chess composition by the World Federation for Chess Composition.

He is now the second IM for chess composition from India after N. Shankar Ram of Bangalore.

Narayanan's main area of interest was the orthodox 2-mover, in the modern style, with changed mates. He is also strong in the orthodox 3-mover, which he started composing in the late 90s. Whatever be the area, his problems are marked by excellent construction and originality.

READ| Wesley So bags Skilling Open title, spoils Carlsen's 30th birthday

He has over 350 published problems, mostly direct mates, in leading chess magazines and won top honours in numerous events. He has represented India regularly with excellent results in many of the World Chess Composing Tourneys, and among other things, he has also won the prestigious Brian Harley award of United Kingdom four times.

Besides these achievements, he wrote a regular column on chess problem for The Hindu that ran for almost twenty years. He has been contributing to Sportstar after its revival in 2012.