Chess Chess Biel Chess Festival: Harikrishna opens campaign in Classical event with draw The world no. 26 ranked Harikrishna drew with veteran England player Michael Adams in 46 moves in the classical event of the Biel International Chess Festival. PTI 21 July, 2020 22:31 IST Harikrishna had finished runner-up in the rapid section of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival - FILE PHOTO/ RAJEEV BHATT PTI 21 July, 2020 22:31 IST Indian Grandmaster P. Harikrishna began his campaign in the Classical event of the 53rd Biel International Chess Festival in Switzerland with a draw on Tuesday.The world No.26 Indian (Elo 2719) drew with veteran England player Michael Adams in 46 moves.In other games, 15-year-old German Vincent Keymer continued his good run, beating Spaniard David Anton Guijarro while Arkadij Naiditsch (Azerbaijan) defeated Noel Studer of Switzerland.Radoslaw Wojtaszek (Poland) and Frenchman Romain Edouard played out a draw.Wojtaszek leads the overall standings (after Chess 960 and rapid events) with 12.5 points, followed by Keymer (11) and Harikrishna (10.5).Harikrishna had earlier finished second in the rapid section of the tournament and won the Chess 960 event.The Biel Chess Festival, the first major event to be played over the board, is being held by adhering to all health protocols due to the COVID-19 pandemic situation, according to the tournament website.At the chessboard, the distance is increased by having two tables between the players. All pieces, boards and chess clocks are cleaned after each game. Spectators are not allowed at the venue. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos