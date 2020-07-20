Chess

Harikrishna finishes runner-up in Beil International

The World No. 26 from Guntur scored 10 points, two less than the champion Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland.

20 July, 2020 18:31 IST

India's P. Harikrishna finished second with 10 points.   -  FIDE

Pendyala Harikrishna took the second spot in the rapid section of the Beil International Chess Festival in Switzerland. The World No. 26 from Guntur scored 10 points, two less than the champion Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland.

German teenage sensation Vincent Keymer also had 10 points, but his tie-breaker score was inferior to that of Harikrishna and thus had to settle for the third place. England's Michael Adams finished fourth with eight points.

