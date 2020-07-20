Chess Chess Harikrishna finishes runner-up in Beil International The World No. 26 from Guntur scored 10 points, two less than the champion Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland. Team Sportstar 20 July, 2020 18:31 IST India's P. Harikrishna finished second with 10 points. - FIDE Team Sportstar 20 July, 2020 18:31 IST Pendyala Harikrishna took the second spot in the rapid section of the Beil International Chess Festival in Switzerland. The World No. 26 from Guntur scored 10 points, two less than the champion Radoslaw Wojtaszek of Poland.German teenage sensation Vincent Keymer also had 10 points, but his tie-breaker score was inferior to that of Harikrishna and thus had to settle for the third place. England's Michael Adams finished fourth with eight points. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos