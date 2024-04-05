The Indian challenge at FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Saturday, with the Round 2 action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.
The tournament got off to an uneventful start, with seven of the opening round matches ending in a draw including all the encounters involving the Indians.
ALSO READ | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 1 REPORT
Indian Round 2 Schedule
- Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)
- R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs D Gukesh (IND)
- Kateryna Lagno (RUS) vs Koneru Humpy (IND)
- Tan Zhongyi (CHN) vs R Vaishali (IND)
Colours
Vidit will be with the black pieces against Nakamura, while Praggnanandhaa will have the advantage of white pieces against Gukesh.
Both Humpy and Vaishali will be with black pieces in Round 2 of women’s category.
Latest on Sportstar
- FIDE Candidates 2024, Round 1: Draws dominate day one in Canada
- IPL 2024, GT vs PBKS: When I go to bat I think I am the best, says Punjab’s Shashank Singh
- Charleston Open: Miami Open champion Danielle Collins wins twice to reach quarterfinals
- Juve condemns ‘discriminatory chants’ aimed at McKennie in Italian Cup semi
- Premier League: Chelsea hat-trick hero Palmer snatches 4-3 win over Man United in thriller
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE