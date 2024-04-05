The Indian challenge at FIDE Candidates 2024 tournament will continue on Saturday, with the Round 2 action starting at 12 AM in Toronto, Canada.

The tournament got off to an uneventful start, with seven of the opening round matches ending in a draw including all the encounters involving the Indians.

Indian Round 2 Schedule

Hikaru Nakamura (USA) vs Vidit Gujrathi (IND)

R. Praggnanandhaa (IND) vs D Gukesh (IND)

Kateryna Lagno (RUS) vs Koneru Humpy (IND)

Tan Zhongyi (CHN) vs R Vaishali (IND)

Colours

Vidit will be with the black pieces against Nakamura, while Praggnanandhaa will have the advantage of white pieces against Gukesh.

Both Humpy and Vaishali will be with black pieces in Round 2 of women’s category.