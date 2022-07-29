Chess Olympiad Day 1 LIVE: Vidit, Arjun in action- Indians playing today, commentary, schedule

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the 44th FIDE Chess Olympiad in Mahabalipuram. Track the Indians in action and all other major results here.

India A vs Zimbabwe

GM Vidit, Santosh Gujrathi 2714 - IM Makoto, Rodwell 2346 GM Erigaisi, Arjun 2689 - Masango, Spencer 2170 GM Narayanan, S.L. 2659 - Mushore, Emarald Takudzwa 2153 GM Sasikiran, Krishnan 2638 - Zhemba, Jemusse 2162

The Chess Olympiad is being held in India for the first time since the inaugural tournament in 1927 with the honour coming to Chennai, considered the chess capital of the country. This is also the first time in 30 years that the Olympiad is coming to Asia.

If you’ve missed the Olympiad hype train, we have you covered. Here’s everything you need to know about the biggest event in the game in brief:

⦿ Nearly 350 teams in the Open and women's sections from 187 countries will be in fray. Of these, 188 teams are in the Open section and 162 in the women's.

Previously, the Batumi Olympiad in 2018 had set the record with 184 and 150 teams in the Open and women’s sections, respectively, from 179 countries. ⦿ India’s 30-member squad will be their biggest squad ever.

Here’s who will be making the ceremonial first moves today

The first moves will be made today by:

Anurag Thakur, Indian Minister of Sport - First IND board (open)

Sanjay Kapoor, president All India Chess Federation - First board IND WOMEN team

Arkady Dvorkovich, FIDE President - USA board