Chess Tour Finals: Ding Liren draws with Magnus Carlsen

Ding Liren takes a 22-move draw with white pieces against Magnus Carlsen in the third set of their semifinal clash.

NEW DELHI 11 August, 2020 20:49 IST

China’s Ding Liren.   -  RAJEEV BHATT

Ding Liren made a sedate start to the third set by taking a short draw with white pieces against Magnus Carlsen following a three-fold repetition of moves in their semifinal clash of the USD 300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Tuesday.

The 22-move draw came after Carlsen sacrificed a pawn early in the game. Ding chose not to be flamboyant by sacrificing his rook for a bishop and an additional pawn.

LIVE - CHESS TOUR FINALS

Carlsen, who made a remarkable recovery following the loss of the opening set by racing away to a 2.5-0.5 triumph in the second set on Monday, will have white pieces in two of the next three rapid games.

In the other semifinal, Hikaru Nakamura is looking for a straight-set whitewash of Daniil Dubov. After doubling his lead following a 3-1 victory on Monday, Nakamura defended an inferior position in 67 moves in the first game of the third set.

The results
  • Set Three (Game One): Ding Liren (Chn) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Daniil Dubov (Rus) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA).
  • Set Two: Carlsen bt Ding 2.5-0.5; Nakamura bt Dubov 3-1.
  • (After two sets: Nakamura leads Dubov 2-0, Carlsen and Ding are tied 1-1).

