Chess Chess Chess Tour Finals: Ding Liren draws with Magnus Carlsen Ding Liren takes a 22-move draw with white pieces against Magnus Carlsen in the third set of their semifinal clash. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 11 August, 2020 20:49 IST China's Ding Liren. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 11 August, 2020 20:49 IST Ding Liren made a sedate start to the third set by taking a short draw with white pieces against Magnus Carlsen following a three-fold repetition of moves in their semifinal clash of the USD 300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Tuesday.The 22-move draw came after Carlsen sacrificed a pawn early in the game. Ding chose not to be flamboyant by sacrificing his rook for a bishop and an additional pawn.LIVE - CHESS TOUR FINALSCarlsen, who made a remarkable recovery following the loss of the opening set by racing away to a 2.5-0.5 triumph in the second set on Monday, will have white pieces in two of the next three rapid games.In the other semifinal, Hikaru Nakamura is looking for a straight-set whitewash of Daniil Dubov. After doubling his lead following a 3-1 victory on Monday, Nakamura defended an inferior position in 67 moves in the first game of the third set.The resultsSet Three (Game One): Ding Liren (Chn) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); Daniil Dubov (Rus) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA).Set Two: Carlsen bt Ding 2.5-0.5; Nakamura bt Dubov 3-1.(After two sets: Nakamura leads Dubov 2-0, Carlsen and Ding are tied 1-1).