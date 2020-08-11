Chess Tour Finals: Ding Liren draws with Magnus Carlsen

Ding Liren made a sedate start to the third set by taking a short draw with white pieces against Magnus Carlsen following a three-fold repetition of moves in their semifinal clash of the USD 300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Tuesday.

The 22-move draw came after Carlsen sacrificed a pawn early in the game. Ding chose not to be flamboyant by sacrificing his rook for a bishop and an additional pawn.

LIVE - CHESS TOUR FINALS

Carlsen, who made a remarkable recovery following the loss of the opening set by racing away to a 2.5-0.5 triumph in the second set on Monday, will have white pieces in two of the next three rapid games.

In the other semifinal, Hikaru Nakamura is looking for a straight-set whitewash of Daniil Dubov. After doubling his lead following a 3-1 victory on Monday, Nakamura defended an inferior position in 67 moves in the first game of the third set.