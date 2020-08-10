Chess Tour Finals: Carlsen leads Ding in second set, Dubov holds Nakamura

Looking to win the second set and draw level, Magnus Carlsen carved out a classy 46-move win over Ding Liren in the opening game on the second day of the semifinals of the $300,000 Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Finals on Monday.

Ding, who managed to claim the first set on Sunday after denying Carlsen a win with white pieces in the Armageddon game, surrendered to the World champion’s brilliance in this positional encounter after the Norwegian seized the initiative in the middle game.

In the other semifinal, Daniil Dubov defended an inferior position in 91 moves against Hikaru Nakamura to draw the opening game. Nakamura, who bounced back from the loss of the opening game of the first set to win 3.5-2.5 on Monday, overlooked a winning-line but managed to make Dubov suffer.

On Sunday, the loss ended Carlsen’s run of 19 successive wins. In addition, Carlsen’s loss on time in the first blitz game was also a rarity. He gallantly drew level by winning the second blitz encounter. However, in the deciding Armageddon game, Carlsen opted to play with white pieces but could not make the most of an extra minute on the clock. The resultant 3.5-3.5 score-line gave Ding the first set.

The results:

Semifinals: Set Two: (Game One): Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Ding Liren (Chn); Hikaru Nakamura (USA) drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus).

Set One: Ding bt Carlsen (Score tied at 3.5-3.5 but Ding was declared the winner after the drawn Armageddon game); Nakamura bt Dubov 3.5-2.5.