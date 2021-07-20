Chess

Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa enters fourth round; P. Harikrishna beats Lupulescu

Praggnanandhaa secured a win in 67 moves in the second tie-break game against the Polish grandmaster Michał Krasenkow

PTI
20 July, 2021 22:53 IST

FILE PHOTO: Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandha in Chennai. In the World Cup, he had taken the lead in the two-game mini match before the Polish veteran bounced back to force the tie-break.   -  The Hindu

PTI
20 July, 2021 22:53 IST

Young Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa defeated veteran Michał Krasenkow 2-0 in the rapid tie-break in the third round of the FIDE Chess World Cup here on Tuesday.

The 15-year old Praggnanandhaa, playing in his maiden World Cup, won a see-saw second tie-break game to book a fourth-round match with a 3-1 margin against the winner of the Maxime Vachier-Lagrave-David Paravyan clash.

The 57-year old Krasenkow fought hard before the Indian teenager secured a win in 67 moves in the second tie-break game.

Praggnanandhaa had taken the lead in the two-game mini match before the Polish veteran bounced back to force the tie-break.

RELATED | Chess World Cup: Adhiban beats Vidit; Harikrishna, Nihal exit

The experienced P. Harikrishna, who beat Constantin Lupulescu (Romania) 1.5-0.5 on Monday, will face Iran's M Amin Tabatabaei in the fourth round on Thursday.

The Indian challenge in the women's section ended when D Harika lost to Valentina Gunina in the third round late on Monday night.

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :