Chess World Cup: Praggnanandhaa enters fourth round; P. Harikrishna beats Lupulescu Praggnanandhaa secured a win in 67 moves in the second tie-break game against the Polish grandmaster Michał Krasenkow PTI 20 July, 2021 22:53 IST FILE PHOTO: Chess Grandmaster Praggnanandha in Chennai. In the World Cup, he had taken the lead in the two-game mini match before the Polish veteran bounced back to force the tie-break. - The Hindu Young Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa defeated veteran Michał Krasenkow 2-0 in the rapid tie-break in the third round of the FIDE Chess World Cup here on Tuesday.The 15-year old Praggnanandhaa, playing in his maiden World Cup, won a see-saw second tie-break game to book a fourth-round match with a 3-1 margin against the winner of the Maxime Vachier-Lagrave-David Paravyan clash.The 57-year old Krasenkow fought hard before the Indian teenager secured a win in 67 moves in the second tie-break game.Praggnanandhaa had taken the lead in the two-game mini match before the Polish veteran bounced back to force the tie-break.The experienced P. Harikrishna, who beat Constantin Lupulescu (Romania) 1.5-0.5 on Monday, will face Iran's M Amin Tabatabaei in the fourth round on Thursday.The Indian challenge in the women's section ended when D Harika lost to Valentina Gunina in the third round late on Monday night.