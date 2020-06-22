Chessable Masters: Harikrishna holds Dubov, goes out of contention

P. Harikrishna drew with joint leader Daniil Dubov and went out of contention for a place in the quarterfinals of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Monday.

Harikrishna, who started the day with a loss against overnight leader Vladislav Artemiev, held Magnus Carlsen in the seventh round before holding Dubov.

With two rounds to go, Hari remains in the last place in the six-player Group A.

The day also saw Carlsen’s 28-move master-class to Hikaru Nakamura in the first round. A tactical gem against a winless archrival Nakamura saw Carlsen gain a rook for a bishop and soon won in style.

Dubov, winner of the second leg of the Chess Tour, nailed Artemiev to join him in the lead.

The results:

Group A (eighth round): P. Harikrishna (2.5) drew with Daniil Dubov (Rus, 5); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 5) drew with Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 3.5); Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 3.5) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 4.5); (seventh round): Carlsen drew with Harikrishna; Dubov bt Artemiev; Nakamura drew with Grischuk; (sixth round): Harikrishna lost to Artemiev; Carlsen bt Nakamura; Grischuk drew with Dubov.