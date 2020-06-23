Chess Chessable Masters LIVE: Anish, Radjabov play out draw in Round 8 Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess tour. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 June, 2020 22:24 IST World Champion Magnus Carlsen and 11 more of the world's best chess players are competing in the Chessable Masters, the third event in the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. - Representative Image/ Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 23 June, 2020 22:24 IST Good evening! Hello and welcome to the highlights of the Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. Pentala Harikrishna crashed out of the $150,000 Chessable Masters following a final-round defeat to Alexander Grischuk on Monday.Harikrishna scored three points from 10 round-robin rounds and finished last in the six-player Group A. Russia’s Daniil Dubov, winner of the second leg - the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge - joined Harikrishna on the sidelines after successive defeats to Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.Harikrishna, who started the day with a loss against overnight leader Vladislav Artemiev, held Magnus Carlsen, Dubov and Nakamura before losing to Grischuk.The final-round victories for Nakamura and Grischuk helped them join Carlsen and Vladislav Artemiev in the quarterfinals. Nakamura and Grischuk pipped Dubov on tiebreak-count after the trio tied at five points.Monday's results:Group A (10th round): Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 5) bt P. Harikrishna (3); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 6); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 5) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus, 5); (ninth round): Harikrishna drew with Nakamura; Dubov lost to Carlsen; Artemiev drew with Grischuk; (eighth round): Harikrishna drew with Dubov; Artemiev drew with Nakamura; Grischuk drew with Carlsen; (seventh round): Carlsen drew with Harikrishna; Dubov bt Artemiev; Nakamura drew with Grischuk; (sixth round): Harikrishna lost to Artemiev; Carlsen bt Nakamura; Grischuk drew with Dubov Follow all the live action from Tuesday's matches: THE CONTESTANTS:NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld rankingGROUP A Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632Alexander GrischukRussia3627747279914277714Hikaru NakamuraUSA322829429001273618P. HarikrishnaIndia34269051266365279126Vladislav ArtemievRussia22276913278312271629Daniil DubovRussia24277012272032269938GROUP B Fabiano CaruanaUSA2727731127113528352Ding LirenChina27283632788827913Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844Maxime Vachier-LagraveFrance29286022822327785Teimour RadjabovAzerbaijan3327581527571827659Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410