Chessable Masters LIVE: Anish, Radjabov play out draw in Round 8

Hello and welcome to Sportstar's coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess tour.

Last Updated: 23 June, 2020 22:24 IST
World Champion Magnus Carlsen and 11 more of the world's best chess players are competing in the Chessable Masters, the third event in the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.   -  Representative Image/ Getty Images

Good evening! Hello and welcome to the highlights of the Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.

 

Pentala Harikrishna crashed out of the $150,000 Chessable Masters following a final-round defeat to Alexander Grischuk on Monday.

Harikrishna scored three points from 10 round-robin rounds and finished last in the six-player Group A. Russia’s Daniil Dubov, winner of the second leg - the Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge -  joined Harikrishna on the sidelines after successive defeats to Magnus Carlsen and Hikaru Nakamura.

Harikrishna, who started the day with a loss against overnight leader Vladislav Artemiev, held Magnus Carlsen, Dubov and Nakamura before losing to Grischuk.

The final-round victories for Nakamura and Grischuk helped them join Carlsen and Vladislav Artemiev in the quarterfinals. Nakamura and Grischuk pipped Dubov on tiebreak-count after the trio tied at five points.

Monday's results:

Group A

(10th round): Alexander Grischuk (Rus, 5) bt P. Harikrishna (3); Magnus Carlsen (Nor, 6) drew with Vladislav Artemiev (Rus, 6); Hikaru Nakamura (USA, 5) bt Daniil Dubov (Rus, 5); (ninth round): Harikrishna drew with Nakamura; Dubov lost to Carlsen; Artemiev drew with Grischuk; (eighth round): Harikrishna drew with Dubov; Artemiev drew with Nakamura; Grischuk drew with Carlsen; (seventh round): Carlsen drew with Harikrishna; Dubov bt Artemiev; Nakamura drew with Grischuk; (sixth round): Harikrishna lost to Artemiev; Carlsen bt Nakamura; Grischuk drew with Dubov

 

Follow all the live action from Tuesday's matches:

 

 

THE CONTESTANTS:

NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld ranking
GROUP A        
Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632
Alexander GrischukRussia3627747279914277714
Hikaru NakamuraUSA322829429001273618
P. HarikrishnaIndia34269051266365279126
Vladislav ArtemievRussia22276913278312271629
Daniil DubovRussia24277012272032269938
GROUP B        
Fabiano CaruanaUSA2727731127113528352
Ding LirenChina27283632788827913
Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844
Maxime Vachier-LagraveFrance29286022822327785
Teimour RadjabovAzerbaijan3327581527571827659
Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410

 

