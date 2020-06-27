Chess Chessable Masters quarterfinals LIVE: Carlsen to face Caruana, Nakamura takes on Liren Catch all the live updates, highlights and more from our coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess tour. Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 June, 2020 18:54 IST World Champion Magnus Carlsen and 11 more of the world's best chess players are competing in the Chessable Masters, the third event in the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour. - Representative Image/ Getty Images Team Sportstar Last Updated: 27 June, 2020 18:54 IST Good evening! Hello and welcome to the LIVE commentary of Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.Ding Liren pushed Hikaru Nakamura to the brink of defeat but could not land the knockout punch in the third game of their first set of quarterfinal matches, of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Friday.After battling to draw the first game and then winning the second with black pieces, Liren looked upbeat. In the third, the Chinese No. 1 took a firm grip but faltered under time-pressure and forced a draw. Trailing 1-2, Nakamura now faces a must-win situation to take the first set into the blitz games.In the other quarterfinal, involving Anish Giri and Alexander Grischuk, all four rapid games were drawn. This set now goes to a pair of blitz games.The results:After Game Three: Ding Liren (Chn) leads Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 2-1;After Game Four: Anish Giri (Ned) drew with with Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 2-2Quarterfinal line-upMagnus Carlsen (Nor) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA); Ding Liren (Chn) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); Alexander Grischuk (Rus) vs Anish Giri (Ned).Follow all the live action from Saturday's 'Final 8' matches: THE QUARTERFINALISTS:NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld rankingGROUP A Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632Alexander GrischukRussia3627747279914277714Hikaru NakamuraUSA322829429001273618Vladislav ArtemievRussia22276913278312271629GROUP B Fabiano CaruanaUSA2727731127113528352Ding LirenChina27283632788827913Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410