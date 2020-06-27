Chess

Chessable Masters quarterfinals LIVE: Carlsen to face Caruana, Nakamura takes on Liren

Catch all the live updates, highlights and more from our coverage of Chessable Masters, the third event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess tour.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 27 June, 2020 18:54 IST
Chessboard

World Champion Magnus Carlsen and 11 more of the world's best chess players are competing in the Chessable Masters, the third event in the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.   -  Representative Image/ Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 27 June, 2020 18:54 IST
Good evening! Hello and welcome to the LIVE commentary of Chessable Masters, the third event of the $1million Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour.


Ding Liren pushed Hikaru Nakamura to the brink of defeat but could not land the knockout punch in the third game of their first set of quarterfinal matches, of the $150,000 Chessable Masters on Friday.

After battling to draw the first game and then winning the second with black pieces, Liren looked upbeat. In the third, the Chinese No. 1 took a firm grip but faltered under time-pressure and forced a draw. Trailing 1-2, Nakamura now faces a must-win situation to take the first set into the blitz games.

In the other quarterfinal, involving Anish Giri and Alexander Grischuk, all four rapid games were drawn. This set now goes to a pair of blitz games.

The results:

After Game Three: Ding Liren (Chn) leads Hikaru Nakamura (USA) 2-1;

After Game Four: Anish Giri (Ned) drew with with Alexander Grischuk (Rus) 2-2

Quarterfinal line-up

Magnus Carlsen (Nor) vs Fabiano Caruana (USA); Ding Liren (Chn) vs Hikaru Nakamura (USA); Vladislav Artemiev (Rus) vs Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus); Alexander Grischuk (Rus) vs Anish Giri (Ned).


Follow all the live action from Saturday's 'Final 8' matches:


THE QUARTERFINALISTS:

NameCountryAgeRapid ratingWorld rankingBlitz ratingWorld rankingClassical ratingWorld ranking
GROUP A        
Magnus CarlsenNorway29288112887228632
Alexander GrischukRussia3627747279914277714
Hikaru NakamuraUSA322829429001273618
Vladislav ArtemievRussia22276913278312271629
GROUP B        
Fabiano CaruanaUSA2727731127113528352
Ding LirenChina27283632788827913
Ian NepomniachtchiRussia292778927851027844
Anish GiriNetherlands25273124275222276410

 

 Related