Ding Liren beats Nepomniachtchi to crown World Chess Championship

Ding Liren of China beat Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in the tiebreaks and ended Magnus Carlsen’s decade-long reign in the format to win the 2023 Classical World Chess Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Sunday.

Earlier, after 14 gruelling games with classical time control, both players were deadlocked at seven-all, forcing the championship to be determined by tiebreakers.

Tiebreaker One had a match consisting of four rapid games with 25 minutes per side and a 10-second increment. The first three games were all draws.

The Russian started with 1.e4 in the fourth and final rapid game of the first tiebreaker and went for his favourite Ruy Lopez opening.

Ding took the pawn on a4 on the 11th move and started the exchange.

With everything at stake and no real advantage, Ding refused to draw the fourth game of 1st tiebreak and continued to press with less than 90 seconds on the board and eventually registered a decisive win which crowned him the championship.

Ding became the first Chinese player to win the world championship.

TIEBREAK 1 RESULT

