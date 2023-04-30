Chess

Ding Liren beats Nepomniachtchi to crown World Chess Championship

Ding Liren of China beat Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia in the tiebreaks and ended Magnus Carlsen’s decade-long reign in the format to win the 2023 Classical World Chess Championship in Astana, Kazakhstan, on Sunday.

Team Sportstar
CHENNAI 30 April, 2023 18:44 IST
Ding Liren of China beat Ian Nepomniachtchi to become the new World Chess Champion.

Ding Liren of China beat Ian Nepomniachtchi to become the new World Chess Champion.

Earlier, after 14 gruelling games with classical time control, both players were deadlocked at seven-all, forcing the championship to be determined by tiebreakers.

Tiebreaker One had a match consisting of four rapid games with 25 minutes per side and a 10-second increment. The first three games were all draws.

The Russian started with 1.e4 in the fourth and final rapid game of the first tiebreaker and went for his favourite Ruy Lopez opening.

Ding took the pawn on a4 on the 11th move and started the exchange.

With everything at stake and no real advantage, Ding refused to draw the fourth game of 1st tiebreak and continued to press with less than 90 seconds on the board and eventually registered a decisive win which crowned him the championship. 

Ding became the first Chinese player to win the world championship.

CHECK OUT THE FULL BOARD FOR THE 4TH RAPID GAME OF TIEBREAK 1 OF THE WORLD CHESS CHAMPIONSHIP. BOARD COURTESY - CHESS.COM

TIEBREAK 1 RESULT

  • ⦿ GAME 1 - Draw
  • ⦿ GAME 2 - Draw
  • ⦿ GAME 3 - Draw
  • ⦿ GAME 4 - Ding Liren

RESULTS

7.0-7.0 AFTER 14 GAMES
Game 1 - Draw
Game 2 - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Game 3 - Draw
Game 4 - Ding Liren
Game 5 - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Game 6 - Ding Liren
Game 7 - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Game 8 - Draw
Game 9 - Draw
Game 10 - Draw
Game 11 - Draw
Game 12 - Ding Liren
Game 13 - Draw
Game 14 - Draw

