Grandmaster and five-time World Champion Viswanathan Anand has been elected as the deputy president of FIDE, the international chess body.

Russian and incumbent president Arkady Dvorkovich was successfully re-elected as FIDE President.

Thanks everyone. Congratulations to President @advorkovich for his vision . We hope to make a difference and thank everyone for their trust in our team. https://t.co/yyNWfBB6ct — Viswanathan Anand (@vishy64theking) August 7, 2022

Dvorkovic received 167 votes in his favour while opponent Andrii Baryshpolets got 16.

