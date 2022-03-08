FIDE Grand Prix: Vidit, Harikrishna exit

Vidit Gujrathi drew with Vladimir Fedoseev and P. Harikrishna lost to Amin Tabatabaei in the sixth round to end their campaign in the FIDE Grand Prix chess title in Belgrade on Monday.

Vidit (3 points) finished second to Richard Rapport (4) in group C. Harikrishna (2) finished last in the four-man group B. Dmitry Andreikin will take on Anish Giri and Rapport plays Maxime Vachier-Lagrave in the semifinals.