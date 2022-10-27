Chess

FIDE Women’s Candidates tournament: Humpy draws second game, leads 1.5-0.5

Team Sportstar
27 October, 2022 15:53 IST
Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk and Koneru Humpy agree to draw their second game in the FIDE Women’s Candidates chess tournament at Monte Carlo

Ukraine's Anna Muzychuk and Koneru Humpy agree to draw their second game in the FIDE Women's Candidates chess tournament at Monte Carlo

Koneru Humpy missed a chance to post what could have been a second win in as many days before she drew with Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk in the FIDE Women’s Candidates chess tournament at Monte Carlo on Wednesday.

Humpy, who had won the opening game with white pieces, adopted Petrov’s Defence against her opponent who was under pressure to force a win and thus restore parity. Following Maria’s weak 15th move, with her bishop, Humpy had an advantageous position.

Three moves later, the Ukrainian’s situation became much worse thanks to her decision to capture a centre pawn with her rook. Humpy, however, failed to capitalise on that error. On the 18th move, she took her knight to the wrong square, neutralising the position.

Another 10 moves later, the game was drawn by repetition of moves.

The day’s other game, which also featured Petrov’s Defence, was drawn in 40 moves. The players had reached a drawn-ending with rook and pawns.

