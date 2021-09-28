More Sports Chess Chess FIDE World women’s team chess: India gets past Armenia, seals quarterfinal berth India faces favourite Russia and lowly-ranked France in the last two league matches. Four teams each from Group A and B will qualify to the quarterfinals. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 28 September, 2021 22:40 IST File picture of Tania Sachdev. - S. Subramanium Rakesh Rao New Delhi 28 September, 2021 22:40 IST Victories for Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni paved the way for India’s 2.5-1.5 victory over formidable Armenia in the third round league encounter in Group A of the FIDE World women’s team chess championship at Sitges, Spain, on Tuesday.The hard-fought victory assured India of a place in the quarterfinals. Currently, India holds the second spot, behind Russia, in the six-nation group. Late on Monday, R. Vaishali's victory helped India beat host Spain after the other three boards ended as draws.READ: India beats Spain in round 2India faces favourite Russia and lowly-ranked France in the last two league matches. Four teams each from Group A and B will qualify to the quarterfinals.The resultsThird round: Group A: India bt Armenia 2.5-1.5 (D. Harika drew with Elina Danielian; R. Vaishali lost to Lilit Mkrtchian; Tania Sachdev bt Anna M. Sargsyan; Bhakti Kulkarni bt Susanna Gaboyan); Azerbaijan lost to Russia 0.5-3.5; Spain bt France 2.5-1.5 .Group B: Ukraine drew with Poland 2-2; Kazakhstan bt FIDE Americas 2.5-1.5; Germany lost to Georgia 0.5-3.5. Second round: Group A: Spain lost to India 1.5-2.5 (Ana Matnadze drew with D. Harika; Sabrina Vega Gutierrez lost to R. Vaishali; Maria Eizaguerri drew with Bhakti Kulkarni; Marta Garcia Martin drew with Mary Ann Gomes); Russia bt France 3.5-0.5; Armenia drew withAzerbaijan 2-2.Group B: FIDE Americas lost to Ukraine 0.5-3.5; Georgia drew with Kazakhstan 2-2; Poland lost to Germany 1.5-2.5. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :