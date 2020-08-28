Chess Chess P. Harikrishna part of elite field in Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz tournament The 10-player all-play-all league event, to be held from September 15 to 19, will be played on the same format as the Grand Chess Tour. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 28 August, 2020 16:02 IST P. Harikrishna will compete with the likes of Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura, among others, in the tournament. - RAJEEV BHATT Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 28 August, 2020 16:02 IST Grandmaster P. Harikrishna will be part of an elite field in the USD 250,000 Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz online chess tournament from September 15 to 19.The line-up includes Magnus Carlsen, Fabiano Caruana, Ian Nepomniachtchi and Hikaru Nakamura, among others.The 10-player all-play-all league event will be played on the same format as the one seen in the Grand Chess Tour (GCT). The first three days will see rapid action (25 minutes plus a 25-second increment per move) for three rounds each day. On the last two days, nine rounds of blitz will be seen each day, the time control being five minutes plus a three-second increment per move.Carlsen v KasparovThis event will be preceded by a 10-player USD 150,000 Champions Showdown Chess960 where Carlsen and a retired Garry Kasparov will come face to face across a chess board for the first since 2004. This event is scheduled from September 11 to 13.ALSO READ | Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour to return in NovemberIn Chess960, unlike traditional chess, king, queen, rooks, bishops and knights are placed semi-randomly on the back-rank. The pawns retain their conventional spots on the starting ranks.The playersChampions Showdown Chess960: Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Fabiano Caruana (USA), Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), Levon Aronian (Arm), Wesley So (USA), Leinier Dominguez Perez (USA), Hikaru Nakamura (USA), Alireza Firouzja (FIDE), Peter Svidler (USA) and Garry Kasparov (Rus).Saint Louis Rapid and Blitz: Magnus Carlsen (Nor), Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus), Alexander Grishcuk (Rus), Levon Aronian (Arm), Wesley So (USA), Leinier Dominguez Perez (USA), Hikaru Nakamura (USA), P. Harikrishna, Alireza Firouzja (FIDE) and Jeffery Xiong (USA). Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos