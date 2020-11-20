Nakamura, Firouzja to feature in Skilling Open online chess tournament

With the inclusion of Hikaru Nakamura and teenage sensation Alireza Firouzja, on Friday, the line-up for the 16-man Skilling Open online chess tournament is ready.

To be played from November 22 to 30, the inaugural event of the $1.5 million Champions Chess Tour has attracted the cream of world chess.

Vidit Gujrathi provides the Indian interest this event. “I am excited to be a part of this tournament, playing with the best in the business. I am happy to represent the Indian chess community at the International level,” he said.

The players

1. Magnus Carlsen (Nor), 2. Ding Liren (Chn), 3. Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus), 4. Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra), 5. Levon Aronian (Arm), 6. Wesley So (USA), 7. Teimour Radjabov (Aze), 8. Anish Giri (Ned), 9. Sergey Karjakin (Rus), 10. Alireza Firouzja (FIDE), 11. Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol), 12. Hikaru Nakamura (USA), 13. Vidit Gujrathi (Ind), 14. Peter Svidler (Rus), 15. Liem Quang Li (Vie), 16. David Anton (Esp).