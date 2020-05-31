More Sports Chess Chess Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge: Nakamura knocks out Magnus Carlsen After a day of rest, Nakamura will take on the 2018 World rapid champion Daniil Dubov for the title. Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 31 May, 2020 16:30 IST U.S.’s Hikaru Nakamura (left) defeated Magnus Carlsen 3-2 in their third mini-match to reach the final. - RAJEEV BHATT (FILE) Rakesh Rao NEW DELHI 31 May, 2020 16:30 IST Comeback-man Hikaru Nakamura knocked out World champion Magnus Carlsen following a thrilling 3-2 win in their third mini-match reach to the final of the USD 150,000 Lindores Abbey Rapid Challenge on Friday.After a day of rest, Nakamura will take on the 2018 World rapid champion Daniil Dubov for the title.Nakamura, blown away 3-0 in the first mini-match and staring at defeat in the opening game of the second mini-match, eventually crossed the finish line when Carlsen resigned, soon after overlooking the loss of a rook in the deciding Armageddon game of their third mini-match. Owing to his superior finish in the league stage, Nakamura gained the right choose the colour in the Armageddon game. He opted for black pieces. That meant, Nakamura started with four minutes on the clock to Carlsen’s five, but needed only a draw to reach the final.ALSO READ | Anand lands in India after being stuck in Germany for over three monthsIn the regulation four-game clash, Nakamura won the second with black and Carlsen hit back in the third, with white. The first and fourth games were drawn.'Happy'Soon after his memorable triumph, Nakamura commented, “It still hasn’t completely sunk in yet but it’s great to beat Magnus - at least one time I found a way, so I’m pretty happy!”Carlsen acknowledged Nakamura’s efforts by saying, “I am very annoyed by myself to make so many stupid choices, but you’ll need a very good player to exploit that.”Semifinal-results (third mini-match)Hikaru Nakamura (USA) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 3-2. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos