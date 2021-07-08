India's V. Pranav gets first GM norm

Fifteen-year-old V. Pranav of India completed all his International Master norms and one Grandmaster norm at the ongoing Serbia Open chess tournament in Belgrade.

Pranav drew with GM Safarli Eltaj of Azerbaijan in the eighth round to get his first GM norm. He had earlier got his IM title in the earlier rounds. Pravin will next take part in back-to-back tournaments: Paracin Open (from July 9 to 16) and Orbis-3 Open in Paracin (July 17 to 23).