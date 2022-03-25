Delhi International Open: Lalith Babu, Karthik Venkataraman lead

Second seeded Russian Pavel Ponkratov snapped a five-game winning streak of joint leader M. R. Lalith Babu in the sixth round of the Delhi International Open chess tournament here on Friday.

Karthik Venkataraman matched Lalith’s tally of 5.5 points after beating N. R. Vishakh.

REPORT - FOURTH ROUND

On a double-round day, top seeded National champion Arjun Erigaisi drew twice after facing P. Iniyan and Harsha Bharathakoti. On the other hand, National runner-up D. Gukesh expectedly won against Ojasva Singh and Shahil Dey to share the second spot with 16 others.

Two women players came up with remarkable results against Grandmasters. Padmini Rout pulled off a creditable draw against 11th seeded Iranian Masoud Mosadeghpur and Srija Seshadri stunned R. R. Laxman. On a lower board, Sakshi Chitlange, too, did very well to hold higher-rated Uzbek International Master Abdimalik Abdisalimov to a draw.