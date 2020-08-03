Chess Chess24 Legends of Chess final LIVE: Carlsen faces Nepo test Catch the live coverage of the Chess24 Legends of Chess final, the penultimate event of the million-dollar Magnus Carlsen Chess Tour Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 03 August, 2020 19:34 IST Magnus Carlsen makes a move in his match against Ian Nepomniachtchi during the FIDE World Blitz Championship in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on June 19, 2014. - AP / FILE PHOTO Team Sportstar Chennai Last Updated: 03 August, 2020 19:34 IST Catch Monday's action from 7.30 pm: WHAT HAPPENED ON SUNDAY?Anish Giri made Ian Nepomniachtchi suffer in their drawn first and third games of the deciding set in the semifinal of chess24 Legends of Chess. However, Nepomniachtchi came back decisively to end set 3 in his favour to make it through to the final of the tournament. He will meet table leader Magnus Carlsen in the summit clash. The formatA 10-player round-robin league. Each match will witness the best-of-four rapid games. Each player gets 15 minutes of starting time on the clock and 10 second for every move. If tied 2-2, the tie will be decided by a Armageddon game, where White has five minutes to Black’s four, but a draw means Black wins the match. Three points awarded to a victory without Armageddon. If the match goes to Armageddon, the winner gets two points and the loser one.Following the league, the top four will advance to the semi-finals and the final that follows the best-of-three set format. Each set comprises a four-game rapid match. The only difference to the preliminary stage clashes is that if a match is locked at 2-2, there will also be two blitz games (five minutes each for both players plus three-second increment per move) before the Armageddon, if needed.Schedule: Round 1 to 9 (from July 21 to 29); Semifinals: July 31 to August 2; Final: August 3 to 5.Prize-money break-upWinner: $45,000; Runner-up: $30,000; Losing semifinalists: $17,500 each; 5th place: $10,000; 6th place: $8,000; 7th place: $7,000; 8th place: $6,000; 9th place: $5,000; 10th place: $4,000.