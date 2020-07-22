Chess Chess Legends of Chess: Anand defends well to hold Carlsen Viswanathan Anand defended accurately to split the point in the first game against Magnus Carlsen in the second round of chess24 Legends of Chess. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 July, 2020 21:31 IST Viswanathan Anand lost to Peter Svidler 1.5-2.5 in the first round. - Getty Images Rakesh Rao New Delhi 22 July, 2020 21:31 IST Troubled in the middle-game, Viswanathan Anand defended perfectly to split the point in the first game against Magnus Carlsen in the second round of chess24 Legends of Chess on Wednesday.After surrendering the first round to Peter Svidler 1.5-2.5 following a one-move blunder in the fourth game, Anand was under pressure between moves 21 and 34, when Carlsen’s rook and bishop-pair threatened to prove superior to Anand’s rook, knight and bishop. Legends of Chess: Anand goes down to Svidler in opening round But Anand managed to trade his knight for a bishop on the 35th move and thereafter, Carlsen could not exert any pressure. Nine moves later, draw was agreed following repetition of moves.World No. 3 Ding Liren, stunned by Boris Gelfand in the first round, lost to Ian Nepomniachtchi in the only decisive game of the round before Vladimir Kramnik let Anish Giri off the hook.Second-round results:Game One: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) drew with Viswanathan Anand; Vassily Ivanchuk (Ukr) drew with Boris Gelfand (Isr); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Rus) bt Ding Liren (Chn); Peter Svidler (Rus) drew with Peter Leko (Hun); Vladimir Kramnik (Rus) drew with Anish Giri (Ned).First-round: Svider bt Anand 2.5-1.5; Carlsen bt Giri 3-1; Gelfand bt Liren 3-1; Nepomniachtchi bt Kramnik 3-2;Leko bt Ivanchuk 3-2. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos