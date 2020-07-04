Carlsen leads Giri by a set in Chessable Masters final

In spite of a horrific blunder in the fourth rapid game, Magnus Carlsen kept cool against a fighting Anish Giri and clinched the first set 3.5-2.5 in the best of three-set final of the $150,000Chessable Masters on Friday.

Carlsen now has a chance to seal the title on Saturday when Giri needs a win and force Sunday's decider.

The World champion took the lead after winning the second game. Following an uneventful draw in the third game, Carlsen was in a comfortable position with white pieces after 23 moves. But off the next move, he underestimated the potential of Giri’s tactical shot-in-waiting and captured a bishop. Giri promptly took Carlsen’s rook and the World No. 1 realised he had reached a point of no return. He resigned after making a less meaningful 26th move.

Later Carlsen summed up the first four rapid games: “I’m really happy with the fact that I managed to pose a lot of questions in the second game from a relatively innocuous position. And also, that I handled the first game relatively well at least for a while in a complicated position – it just took me too much time. The third game was a solid draw. In general, it was quite good and I felt like he had very, very few winning chances in those games, and it just took one moment of insanity in the 4th game to turn everything around.”

In response, Giri said, “I was very happy to win the one. I don’t think Magnus ever lost, maybe he did but I don’t recall him losing, with White in a must-draw, so it’s something to remember and keep in mind for the future battles.”

The first blitz game ended in a draw in 81 moves when only the kings were on the board.

What followed was another classy finish by Carlsen. This game witnessed some added drama as Carlsen lost internet connection early in the game but reconnected within two minutes.

Carlsen was to say later, “To be fair I think it affected Anish more! On the one hand, it’s very unpleasant to lose two minutes because you don’t have the internet, but on the other hand, just sitting there waiting, not knowing what’s happening, it’s also not pleasant at all.”

Once the connection was restored, Carlsen sacrificed a rook for a knight but soon, Giri wisely returned this exchange. Carlsen’s two extra pawns allowed him the liberty to press for further advantage.

Eventually, Carlsen collected Giri’s bishop, managed his white-squared bishop brilliantly and forced his rival to resign in 54 moves.

Final:

Set One: Rapid (Game One): Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Magnus Carlsen (Nor); (Game Two): Carlsen bt Giri; (Game Three): Giri drew with Carlsen; (Game Four): Carlsen lost to Giri.

Blitz (Game One): Giri drew with Carlsen; (Game Two): Carlsen bt Giri.