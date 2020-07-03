Chess Chess Women's Speed Chess: It’s Ushenina vs Gunina again The Indian challenge had ended on Friday when R. Vaishali was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Gunina. Dronavalli Harika crashed out in the opening round. P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 03 July, 2020 22:03 IST World rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy is the third Indian in the fray, but she isn’t playing in this leg. - FILE PHOTO/ GETTY IMAGES P.K. Ajith Kumar Kozhikode 03 July, 2020 22:03 IST It will be Anna Ushenina of Ukraine against Valentina Gunina of Russia in the final of the second Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess on Sunday. Ushenina had triumphed in the first final.She had it tough in Saturday’s semifinal though, as she was stretched by Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran. She won 8-7 in the tie-breakers. The other semifinal wasn’t as close, as Gunina defeated Kateryna Lagno 6.5-4.5 in all-Russian semifinal. READ| Chess: Clutching a novel format The Indian challenge had ended on Friday when R. Vaishali was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Gunina. Dronavalli Harika had crashed out in the opening round itself.World rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy is the third Indian in the fray, but she isn’t playing in this leg. She will be back for the third leg, starting on July 8. Support Sportstar Dear Reader, Support our journalism — where text and pictures intermingle so seamlessly — and help us scale up your experience as the world changes around us. Your contribution is vital to our brand of uninfluenced, boots-on-the-ground reportage that’s worth your while. Clickbait sensationalism is not for us, but editorial independence is — we owe it to you. Support Quality Journalism Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos