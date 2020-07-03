Women's Speed Chess: It’s Ushenina vs Gunina again

It will be Anna Ushenina of Ukraine against Valentina Gunina of Russia in the final of the second Grand Prix leg of the FIDE Chess.com Women’s Speed Chess on Sunday.

Ushenina had triumphed in the first final.

She had it tough in Saturday’s semifinal though, as she was stretched by Sarasadat Khademalsharieh of Iran. She won 8-7 in the tie-breakers. The other semifinal wasn’t as close, as Gunina defeated Kateryna Lagno 6.5-4.5 in all-Russian semifinal.

The Indian challenge had ended on Friday when R. Vaishali was knocked out in the quarterfinals by Gunina. Dronavalli Harika had crashed out in the opening round itself.

World rapid chess champion Koneru Humpy is the third Indian in the fray, but she isn’t playing in this leg. She will be back for the third leg, starting on July 8.