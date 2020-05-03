Magnus Carlsen to face Hikaru Nakamura in final

Magnus Carlsen bounced back to win the last two games and pipped Ding Liren at the post with a 2.5-1.5 verdict on way to the final of his signature event - Magnus Carlsen Invitational Online chess tournament - on Saturday.



In the final, Carlsen will take on Hikaru Nakamura. The winner’s share of this $250,000 event is $70,000.

Ding Liren, who defeated Carlsen 3-1 in the last league match two days ago, could not reproduce the magic.

After the players drew the opening game, Carlsen blundered in the second game and Liren went on to win. In the third game, Liren walked into a checkmating net. In the final game, Carlsen played with black pieces and gave nothing away.



The result:



Semifinal: Magnus Carlsen (Nor) bt Ding Liren (Chn) 2.5-1.5.