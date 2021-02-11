Carlsen survives Dubov's scare in Opera Euro Rapid chess

Magnus Carlsen survived back-to-back defeats at the hands of the fearless Russian Daniil Dubov in the rapid games before winning the decider Armageddon game to enter the semifinals of the $100,000 Opera Euro Rapid online chess tournament on Wednesday.

Carlsen will face Maxime Vachier Lagrave who stayed undefeated in the second set to advance by virtue of this triumph in the first set.

Wesley So blanked Jan-Krzysztof Duda 2-0 to emerge as the most impressive winner of the day. He takes on Teimour Radjabov who won the blitz tie-breaker against Anish Giri.

Quarterfinals: Set Two rapid games: Daniil Dubov (Rus) bt Magnus Carlsen (Nor) 2.5-0.5; (Tie-breaker blitz – Carlsen drew with Dubov 1-1; Armadeggon Game: Carlsen wins); Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra) drew with Levon Aronian (Arm) 2-2; Vachier qualifies; Wesley So (USA) bt Jan-Krzysztof Duda (Pol) 2-0; Anish Giri (Ned) drew with Teimour Radjabov (Aze) 2-2; Tie-breaker – Radjabov wins 1.5-0.5.