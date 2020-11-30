Skilling Open Final: So hits back twice to hold Carlsen 2-2 in Set One

Magnus Carlsen and Wesley So won with white pieces to be locked at 2-2 after a dramatic first set of the title-clash in the $100,000 Skilling Open online chess tournament on Sunday.



Rarely does Carlsen lose but to see him lose twice in a set was almost unbelievable for followers of the game. So bounced back twice from deficit to level the match and later said Carlsen was clearly not playing his best chess.



After So committed a mistake in the first game, Carlsen promptly punished with a decisive attack. In the second game, it was Carlsen who tripped into a checkmating net. Carlsen was seen giving vent to his frustration by punching the air in disgust.

But when the action resumed, Carlsen produced a masterclass and brilliantly won with white pieces to regain his lead at 2-1.



In the fourth game, So reeled off the moves in quick time and brought Carlsen under time-pressure. The pressure took its toll and Carlsen cracked to leave the score at 2-2.



Afterwards, So said, “To beat Magnus twice is very special. I am very happy to compete with Magnus, he is the superior player by all measures and standards. I guess, he is not in his best form right now, so that gives me some chances. If he is not in his best form tomorrow, I will have some chances.