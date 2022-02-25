More Sports Chess Chess National Chess Championship: Iniyan blunders to a shock loss A bishop-blunder instantly cost P. Iniyan his second round game to Suyog Wag in what was the biggest surprise of the opening day’s action in the MPL 58th National Chess Championship. Rakesh Rao KANPUR 25 February, 2022 21:54 IST FILE PHOTO: P. Iniyan lost to Suyog Wag on the opening day of the National Chess Championship in Kanpur. - THE HINDU Rakesh Rao KANPUR 25 February, 2022 21:54 IST A bishop-blunder instantly cost P. Iniyan his second round game to Suyog Wag in what was the biggest surprise of the opening day’s action in the MPL 58th National Chess Championship here.ALSO READ: Richest prize-money national chess attracts 23 GMs, 30 IMsFriday also saw top seed B. Adhiban take 125 moves and more than four and a half hours to overpower Chandar Raju in the opening round.Lowest-ranked GM Sriram Jha twice drew with lower-rated rivals.Sixth seed Abhimanyu Puranik was the highest rated GM to be held by Jeet Jain in the second round.Important results:Second round: Suyog Wagh (2) bt P. Iniyan (1); Abhimanyu Puranik (1.5) drew with Jeet Jain (1.5); Deep Sengupta (1.5) drew with Anadkat Kartavya (1.5); T. S. Ravi drew with N. Visakh (1.5); Deepan Chakravarthy (1.5) drew with Aradhya Garg (1.5); Sriram Jha (1) drew with Khalid Amin (1).First round: Sankalp Gupta drew with R. Prathasarathy; V. Pranav lost to Harshit Pawar; V. S. Raahul lost to Rohit Gurung; C. R. G. Krishna drew with Chaitanya Sairam Mogili; N. R. Vignesh drew with Kaivalya Nagare; Mohammad Nubairshah Shaikh drew with Vivek Sharma; Himal Gusain drew with Arjun Adireddy; Bishal Basak drew with Sriram Jha; Khalid Amin drew with P. Saravana Krishnan. Read more stories on Chess. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :