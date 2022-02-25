National Chess Championship: Iniyan blunders to a shock loss

A bishop-blunder instantly cost P. Iniyan his second round game to Suyog Wag in what was the biggest surprise of the opening day’s action in the MPL 58th National Chess Championship here.

ALSO READ: Richest prize-money national chess attracts 23 GMs, 30 IMs

Friday also saw top seed B. Adhiban take 125 moves and more than four and a half hours to overpower Chandar Raju in the opening round.

Lowest-ranked GM Sriram Jha twice drew with lower-rated rivals.

Sixth seed Abhimanyu Puranik was the highest rated GM to be held by Jeet Jain in the second round.