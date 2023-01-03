National Chess Championship: Karthik claims title as Abhijeet draws against Sayantan

After Abhijeet Gupta’s five-hour search for a win ended in a draw against Sayantan Das, overnight leader Karthik Venkataraman became the National chess champion at the Indira Gandhi Stadium here on Tuesday.

Tirupati-based Karthik, 23, aggregated 10 points from 13 rounds after drawing the final round with N. R. Visakh.

Abhijeet (9.5 points) came out of a difficult position and created some pressure on Sayantan but eventually missed the chance for a winning continuation and drew. He topped a four-way tie at 9.5 points to finish runner-up

Karthik, winner of the 2018 National junior title at the same venue, collected the winner’s share of Rs. six lakh and a towering trophy.

“I came here to win the title to ensure my participation in the World Cup,” said the champion and continued, “in the Asian championship, I tied for the second spot but missed to occupy one among the four spots for the World Cup. So, more than winning the title, I am happy to get the opportunity to play in the World Cup.”

Abhijeet regretted missing his chances in the final round and also rued not encashing on the opportunity to beat Karthik in the competition. The former champion received Rs. five lakh and a trophy.

N. R. Visakh took the third spot, worth Rs. four lakh, followed by his Railway teammates P. Shyamnikhil and Sayantan. Aronyak Ghosh, also from Railways, topped an eight-man tie for the sixth spot at nine points.

Leading results:

13th round: Karthik Venkataraman (AP) drew with N. R. Visakh (Rlys); Sayantan Das (Rlys) drew with Abhijeet Gupta (Pet); Aronyak Ghosh (Rlys) drew with Mitrabha Guha (Ben); N. B. Hari Madhavan (TN) drew with Koustav Chatterjee (Ben); P. Shyaamnikhil (Rlys) bt L. R. Srihari (TN); S. P. Sethuraman (Pet) bt Deepan Chakkravarthy (Rlys); P. Iniyan (TN) bt Anuj Shrivatri (MP); Audi Ameya (Goa) lost to N. R. Vignesh (Rlys); Sandipan Chanda (Ben) lost to Vendant Panesar (Mah); S. Nitin (Rlys) drew with G. B. Harshavardhan (TN).

Final standings (top-10, with points, prize-money): 1. Karthik Venkataraman (10 points, Rs. 6 lakh), 2-5. Abhijeet Gupta (9.5, Rs. 5 lakh), N. R. Visakh (9.5, Rs. 4 lakh), P. Shyaamnikhil (9.5, Rs. 3 lakh), Sayantan Das (9.5, Rs. 2.50 lakh), 6-10. Aronyak Ghosh (9, Rs. 2 lakh), Koustav Chatterjee (9, Rs. 2 lakh), Mitrabha Guha (9, Rs. 2 lakh), S. P. Sethuraman (9, Rs. 1.50 lakh) and N. B. Hari Madhavan (9, Rs. 1.50 lakh).