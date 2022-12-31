Chess

National Women’s Chess Championship: Mary Ann Gomes ends Aashna’s winning run, takes lead

Gomes moved to the top with 5.5 points after six rounds, while Divya Deshmukh, Soumya Swaminathan and Bhakti Kulkarni are at five points each.

Rakesh Rao
NEW DELHI 31 December, 2022 20:58 IST
NEW DELHI 31 December, 2022 20:58 IST
Mary Ann Gomes defeated Aashna Makhija to take the lead at the National Women’s Chess Championship.

Mary Ann Gomes defeated Aashna Makhija to take the lead at the National Women’s Chess Championship. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO by JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

Gomes moved to the top with 5.5 points after six rounds, while Divya Deshmukh, Soumya Swaminathan and Bhakti Kulkarni are at five points each.

Former champion Mary Ann Gomes ended the all-win streak of Aashna Makhija in 45 moves to emerge as the new leader with 5.5 points after six rounds of MPL National women’s chess championship at Kolhapur on Saturday.

Mary ended stronger in an endgame involving the kings and three pawns each.

READ | Men’s National Chess Championship: Abhijeet Gupta joins Koustav Chatterjee in the lead

Top seed Vantika Agrawal found the going tough against Sakshi Chitlange and drew in 51 moves.

Defending champion Divya Deshmukh along with former champions Soumya Swaminathan and Bhakti Kulkarni joined Aashna at five points after expected victories.

Divya needed 35 moves to stop Srija Seshadri, Soumya defeated C. M. N. Sunyuktha in 39 moves while Bhakti forced Bristy Mukherjee to resign after 42 moves.

Results
Sixth round: Aashna Makhija (5) lost to Mary Ann Gomes (5.5); Vantika Agrawal (4.5) drew with Sakshi Chitlange (4.5); Srija Seshadri (4) lost to Divya Deshmukh (5); Soumya Swaminathan (5) bt C. M. N. Sunyukhtha (4); Bhakti Kulkarni (5) bt Bristy Mukherjee (4); V. Rindhiya (4) lost to M. Mahalakshmi (4.5); Isha Sharma (4.5) bt Dakshita Kumawat (3.5); Vishwa Shah (3.5) lost to Arpita Mukherjee (4.5); Mrudul Dehankar (4) drew with Aakanksha Hagawane (4); Srishti Pandey (3.5) lost to Swati Ghate (4.5); P. Supreetha (4) drew with Nisha Mohota (4).

Read more stories on Chess.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
 Daily football podcast
Videos

Checkmate E03: How the Chess Olympiad came to India & Chennai - Bharat Singh Chauhan, AICF Secretary

Checkmate - E01 ft Arjun Erigaisi and D Gukesh on friendship, the Magnus Carlsen effect and Olympiad prep

Checkmate E02: Tania Sachdev and Vidit Gujrathi on chess in a post-COVID world and their roles in it

Slide shows

Anand's milestones

Carlsen's challenger: Meet the Candidates

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us